People Are Suggesting Rihanna Needs To "Go On A Diet" Or There's A "Baby On The Way" & They All Need To STFU

Seriously, it's not cool.

A moment to appreciate how beautiful Rihanna is please?

Okay, done? Good, cool.

It seems though that this sentiment isn’t shared on Twitter - we know, shocking.

The singer’s daring yet beautiful outfits of choice for the Valerian press tour has made her the target of brutal online trolls.

“She looks fat!!! Why riri? Go on a diet”, one wrote, whilst another speculated if the 29 year old is pregnant by writing, “baby on the way”.

Weight doesn't suit Rihanna at all man stop lying — Stef (@FLOTUK) July 26, 2017

Rihanna is that friend who gained weight but won't accept she needs to buy a larger size pic.twitter.com/ovVkmD5WHp — SHOOK KNIGHT (@ercthms) July 24, 2017

Damn Rihanna gain more weight than Beyoncé who was pregnant with twins — King licorice (@Licoriceeking) July 24, 2017

Lool Rihanna's weight gain is lowkey getting out of hand — kene (@kenethegod) July 24, 2017

The weight gain, boobs & fluffy dresses....I have a strong feeling that Rihanna is pregnant. This bitch always looks good tho pic.twitter.com/6KCM6HBp2f — Rosé (@krasotav) July 24, 2017

Guys, guys, guys. Have you not heard of Thickanna?

It’s a term that Rihanna coined herself back in 2013 after a fan asked her if she was gaining weight. She simply replied, “Yasss! #progress #operationThickanna”.

So everyone just needs to PIPE. DOWN.

