21 Ridiculous Autocorrect Fails That Will Make Every 20-Something Say “That’s Me"

How many of these messaging mistakes have you made?

When smartphones were invented, we all hailed the technological advances and new possibilities that were now readily available at our fingertips.

However, what we didn't realise was that autocorrect was going to make us wish we still had a Nokia 3310!

Everyone who owns a smartphone has had an autocorrect fail of some kind in their life, but these hilarious ones are just way too relatable and we all know someone who has commited one of these messaging crimes. So how many have you been the victim of?

1. We wonder if these two are still together?

2. Let's hope they don't make this mistake at the Oscars anytime soon!

Omg, in a Viber chat with a friend and had an autocorrect fail! #ShootMeNow pic.twitter.com/DwfokDudaJ — Garry Walpole (@GJ69) January 26, 2017

3. When you secretly really wanna ruin Christmas this year...

4. Well this escalated quickly!

Epic autocorrect fail. This is what happens when you don't proofread a text message to a student . It's been a long day.. pic.twitter.com/dHTZv5wjOi — Melli Velazquez (@Melli75) January 24, 2017

5. You'd get some awkward looks if this was your lunch...

6. How not to start an email...

My pass almost turned into a fail thanks to autocorrect pic.twitter.com/ImMEwCELVy — Esmée (@ninjatulp) December 7, 2016

7. How to end a friendship in 3...2...1...

8. Relationship crisis averted...just about!

9. The fridge, the car - it's all the same thing, right?

How did autocorrect fail me so bad? pic.twitter.com/xNZud4UkXZ — Emma Skinner (@skinnere21) January 14, 2017

10. New in at Number 11 on the Vodafone Big Top 40 this week...Lethal Nozzle!

11. We can forgive one or two mistakes, but FOUR!?

why does autocorrect fail me when i need it most pic.twitter.com/CvUPnUHjPK — ✰crystal methany✰ (@WARZONEZAIN) January 8, 2017

12. Bit of an awkward fail when talking to your mum...

Texting with Mom autocorrect fail. pic.twitter.com/wcVsQLE7Mq — Greg Scarnici (@GregScarnici) January 5, 2017

13. When you need to learn Snapchat and also spelling...

14. When you really want Beyoncé to have a great Christmas...

When your friend wishes Beyonce a Merry Xmas on group chat... #autocorrectfail pic.twitter.com/ikDY6wsaLF — J (@JacintaCoggins) December 25, 2016

15. Advil Wears Prada isn't a patch on the original...

16. This would be an interesting order in a restaurant!

17. We'd be watching our backs after getting this message...

18. A very British problem right here...

19. Well someone's not gonna win Girlfriend of the Year...

20. They say you need layers when it's cold, right?

21. Please kill meb, just tops this off!

