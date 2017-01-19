Rebel Wilson Seriously Injured Someone On The Set Of Pitch Perfect 3 During Stunt Training

If you’re going to do your own stunts, you’re going to need a stunt trainer.

Although, we were kind of surprised when Rebel Wilson revealed that she was in ‘stunt training’ for Pitch Perfect 3.

Like, what could they be getting her to do?

Actually, after the Wrecking Ball situation in Pitch Perfect 2, we wouldn’t put anything past the directors.

However, it seems that training didn’t exactly go according to plan when the actress took to Instagram to show off her latest moves - before messing them all up.

She had clearly been practising some form of kick stunt but instead of executing the kick to perfection, she ended kicking her stunt trainer - Nico - in his privates.

The whole cast have been posting numerous photos from filming and we cannot wait to see the third instalment. No sign of the lads on set yet though - surely they will bring Jesse and the Trebles back!

Loving rehearsing all day with these Bellas! @chrissiefit @esterdean @kelleyjakle @therealannacamp @hanamaelee A photo posted by Rebel Wilson (@rebelwilson) onJan 18, 2017 at 1:58pm PST

Taco time. #pitchperfect3 day one. A photo posted by Anna Camp (@therealannacamp) onJan 5, 2017 at 8:06pm PST

Keeping Rolling A photo posted by Anna Kendrick (@annakendrick47) onJan 15, 2017 at 9:49pm PST

RELAX, pitches. I'm here. #PitchPerfect A photo posted by hailee steinfeld (@haileesteinfeld) onJan 13, 2017 at 3:11pm PST

Emily's up to something. #PitchPerfect3 A video posted by hailee steinfeld (@haileesteinfeld) onJan 17, 2017 at 4:32pm PST

