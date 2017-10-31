Olivia Attwood Makes A Huge Statement As Her New Bold Phone Case Sparks Chris Hughes Marriage Talk

31 October 2017, 12:08

Olivia Attwood

Reckon Chris has got a matching one?

Since Olivia and Chris left the Love Island villa, their lives have been an absolute whirlwind. From all the Katie Price drama to Chris & Kem's spin off show, it really has been non stop.

Olivia and her BF have also been talking marriage and kids a lot too, so that could explain the blonde beauty's new phone case.

> Katie Price's Latest Plan To Finally End Her Feud With Chris Hughes Is All Getting A Bit Serious

Whilst out and about in London recently, Olivia was snapped holding her phone and her black case appeared to have a word written in gold on it. Well that word turned out to be her initials 'OJ (Olivia Jade)' alongside Chris' surname 'Hughes'...

Olivia Attwood with her personalised phone
(Pic: Flynet)

Disccusing marriage in a previous interview with The Sun, Chris claimed, "You shouldn’t promise them, you shouldn’t get engaged if you’re not going to get married. I don’t see anything wrong with timescales, if it feels right it feels right."

"[But] I think it can a bit torture for the girl, if you get engaged and don’t get married within a year. Why give a bird that kind of false hope?’

So with Olivia now sporting a mash up of her and Chris' name for her phone case, is there something you wanna tell us guys? If not, aren't you just leading us on? *sobs quietly*

> Download Our Fancy New App Now For More From Your Fave Love Island Stars!

Whilst you're here, check out what happened when Olivia and Amber played 'To Bae Or Not To Bae' with us...

Hottest Photos

See more Hottest Photos

Nicki Minaj Poses As Barbie

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Havana artwork
    Havana
    Camila Cabello feat. Young Thug
    itunes
  2. 2
    Anywhere artwork
    Anywhere
    Rita Ora
    itunes
  3. 3
    Silence artwork
    Silence
    Marshmello feat. Khalid
    itunes
  4. 4
    Perfect artwork
    Perfect
    Ed Sheeran
  5. 5
    Rockstar artwork
    Rockstar
    Post Malone Feat. 21 Savage
    itunes
  6. 6
    Lonely Together artwork
    Lonely Together
    Avicii feat. Rita Ora
    itunes
  7. 7
    Reggaeton Lento (Remix) artwork
    Reggaeton Lento (Remix)
    Little Mix & CNCO
    itunes
  8. 8
    How Long artwork
    How Long
    Charlie Puth
    itunes
  9. 9
    What About Us artwork
    What About Us
    Pink
    itunes
  10. 10
    Bedroom Floor artwork
    Bedroom Floor
    Liam Payne
    itunes
  11. 11
    Gorgeous artwork
    Gorgeous
    Taylor Swift
    itunes
  12. 12
    Dusk Till Dawn artwork
    Dusk Till Dawn
    ZAYN feat. Sia
    itunes
  13. 13
    Too Good At Goodbyes artwork
    Too Good At Goodbyes
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  14. 14
    Sucker For You artwork
    Sucker For You
    Matt Terry
    itunes
  15. 15
    New Rules artwork
    New Rules
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  16. 16
    Heartline artwork
    Heartline
    Craig David
    itunes
  17. 17
    Your Song artwork
    Your Song
    Rita Ora
  18. 18
    Mi Gente (Remix) artwork
    Mi Gente (Remix)
    J Balvin feat. Beyonce
    itunes
  19. 19
    Finders Keepers artwork
    Finders Keepers
    Mabel feat. Kojo Funds
    itunes
  20. 20
    Wolves artwork
    Wolves
    Selena Gomez & Marshmello
    itunes
  21. 21
    Hurtin Me artwork
    Hurtin Me
    Stefflon Don Feat. French Montana
    itunes
  22. 22
    Sun Comes Up artwork
    Sun Comes Up
    Rudimental feat. James Arthur
    itunes
  23. 23
    Slow Hands artwork
    Slow Hands
    Niall Horan
  24. 24
    Friends artwork
    Friends
    Justin Bieber & Bloodpop
    itunes
  25. 25
    Despacito (Remix) artwork
    Despacito (Remix)
    Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin B
  26. 26
    More Than Friends artwork
    More Than Friends
    James Hype feat. Kelli Leigh
    itunes
  27. 27
    Shape Of You artwork
    Shape Of You
    Ed Sheeran
  28. 28
    Bestie artwork
    Bestie
    Yungen Feat. Yxng Bane
    itunes
  29. 29
    Ask Flipz artwork
    Ask Flipz
    Krept & Konan feat. Stormzy
    itunes
  30. 30
    Unforgettable artwork
    Unforgettable
    French Montana Feat. Swae Lee
    itunes
  31. 31
    Crybaby artwork
    Crybaby
    Paloma Faith
    itunes
  32. 32
    Young Dumb & Broke artwork
    Young Dumb & Broke
    Khalid
    itunes
  33. 33
    Heavy artwork
    Heavy
    Anne-Marie
    itunes
  34. 34
    Rain artwork
    Rain
    The Script
    itunes
  35. 35
    Cola artwork
    Cola
    Camelphat & Elderbrook
    itunes
  36. 36
    Man's Not Hot artwork
    Man's Not Hot
    Big Shaq
    itunes
  37. 37
    I Miss You artwork
    I Miss You
    Clean Bandit feat. Julia Michaels
    itunes
  38. 38
    Burning artwork
    Burning
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  39. 39
    What Lovers Do artwork
    What Lovers Do
    Maroon 5 feat. SZA
    itunes
  40. 40
    Look What You Made Me Do artwork
    Look What You Made Me Do
    Taylor Swift
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site