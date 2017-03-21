14 Reasons Why Noel Fielding Will Be Your New Favourite GBBO Host
21 March 2017, 11:42
He'll certainly bit a bit of a change for regular GBBO viewers!
Since the news broke that Noel Fielding and Sandy Torsvig are set to become the brand new hosts of the Great British Bake Off, the pair have received mixed reviews.
Before a baking tray has even been greased, we've seen some less than favourable views on Noel as a potential presenter of the show, so we've put together 14 reasons why we think he's going to be incredible.