Nicola McLean's Husband Unleashes Foul Mouthed Rant At Jedward & Kim Just Before The CBB Final

3 February 2017, 11:43

Nicola McLean

Going out with a bang then!

Whilst the Celebs inside the CBB house have been making plenty of headlines this year with their wild behaviour, many of their partners outside of the house have also been making plenty of noise!

Nicola's husband has had his fair share of media attention during his wife's time in the house and his latest outburst on Twitter has made sure that this year's show will certainly have an explosive finish.

Bianca Gascoigne's Boyfriend Breaks His Silence About Her CBB Romance With Jamie

After he called Nicola out on Twitter for seeing a psychiatrist during the show, Nicola's husband Tom then took on Jamie O'Hara via Twitter after the footballer didn't include Nicola in his list of favourite housemates.

Nicola McLean

Picture: Channel 5

But now, it's Nicola's foes Kim Woodburn and Jedward that Tom has decided to lash out at on social media. His expletive filled rant has landed him in hot water with many CBB fans who have slammed him for his bad language and his wife's behaviour in the house...

Nicola McLean

We're not sure these are the kinds of responses Tom was expecting when he lashed out on Twitter and we've got to give it up to this person who hit the nail on the head...

Nicola is in the final of Celebrity Big Brother alongside Jedward, Coleen, James C, Kim and Bianca, but with fans seemingly siding with Jedward and Kim rather than all the other housemates, it's going to make one heck of a final night.

Bring it on!

