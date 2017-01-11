Don't Freak Out But Monopoly Might Be Ditching An Original Playing Piece For An Emoji

Yes, this is actually a possibility. 2017...why are you doing this to us?!

We love a good emoji. When you just can't be bothered to write that long message to your BFF, all you have to do is tap a few little pictures and they get exactly what you're talking about.

But are we ready for emojis to infiltrate the world's best loved board game...hmm, not everyone is sold.

The makers of Monopoly are now giving you the chance to vote for a brand new playing piece, however in doing so, you might just vote out an old favourite! Please don't banish the little dog, please don't banish the little dog, please don't banish the little dog. If we say it enough it won't happen right?

There are an incredible 64 pieces to choose from, of course including the originals: a battleship, a shoe, an old-school race car, a cat, a top hat, a lil doggie, a thimble and a wheelbarrow.

Hasbro revealed that the new tokens are based on pop culture, older editions of Monopoly and Mr Monopoly’s (the Monopoly guy who looks like the Pringles man) lavish life. The news has had a mixed response...

The dog is the best Monopoly piece, because you can stand him on his nose as well as his feet. EVERYBODY KNOWS THAT! — Read it Daddy (@Readitdaddy) January 10, 2017

Hasbro is letting people vote on the Monopoly pieces and they getting rid of the Hat?! What about that lame ass iron or the elf shoe? — MonsterKing (@CerromeRussell) January 11, 2017

Take a look at a few of the the pieces yourself:

The smiley emoji:

The hashtag:

The key:

The blowing kiss emoji:

