This Week's Vodafone Big Top 40 New Entries (29th January 2017)

29 January 2017, 19:17

James Arthur Safe Inside

We have SO many new singles for you to check out today you're going to need to clear out that old playlist for something new.

We've got singles from a South-East London legend, a Hollywood blockbuster and former chart topper James Arthur. What else could you ask for?! 

11 Of The Most 'Ed Sheeran' Quotes Ed Sheeran's Ever Said To Cheer Us All Up

Listen to ALL the UK top 40 new entries from the 29th January 2017 show:

No.39: La La Land OST - 'City Of Stars' (Download)

"City of stars, are you shining just for me? City of stars There's so much that I can't see."

No.34: James Arthur - 'Safe Inside' (Download)

"Will you call me to tell me you're alright? 'Cause I worry about you the whole night Don't repeat my mistakes, I won't sleep 'til you're safe inside."

No.31: M.O feat. Kent Jones - 'Not In Love' (Download)

"I'm done tryna talk with your speakers loud. You don't give me love, you give me nothing. And it feels so good as I'm walking out. Out of your house, I'll be screaming."

No.29: Sage The Gemini - 'Now And Later' (Download)

"You're beautiful like spring time. Let me know you in the meantime. Hopefully, if things seem right. I'mma be needing your ring size."

No.21: Tinie Tempah feat. Tinashe - 'Text From Your Ex' (Download)

"Yeah, one text from my ex. You know I always flex on my ex. You know I got a rep to protect. You know I never let it get to my head."

You may also like...

WATCH: James Arthur's Ed Sheeran Cover Is Incredible!

01:49

Trending On Capital FM

Dua Lipa press 2016

This Week's Top 10 (29th January 2017)

Kendall Jenner and ASAP Rocky

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Hottest Photos

See more Hottest Photos

Ariana Grande lounges around in skimpy bodysuit

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Fashion Moments

This Week's 7 MOST-TALKED About Fashion Moments (27th January)

Skins Cast

Skins Is Ten Years Old Today So Celebrate Feeling Old AF By Looking At What The Cast Are Up To Now

The Vodafone Big Top 40

Visit the site
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Shape Of You artwork
    Shape Of You
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  2. 2
    CASTLE ON THE HILL
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  3. 3
    You Don't Know Me artwork
    You Don't Know Me
    Jax Jones feat. Raye
    itunes
  4. 4
    Be the One
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  5. 5
    No Lie artwork
    No Lie
    Sean Paul feat. Dua Lipa
    itunes
  6. 6
    Human artwork
    Human
    Rag N Bone Man
    itunes
  7. 7
    Call On Me (Ryan Riback Remix) artwork
    Call On Me (Ryan Riback Remix)
    Starley
    itunes
  8. 8
    Paris artwork
    Paris
    The Chainsmokers
    itunes
  9. 9
    Rockabye artwork
    Rockabye
    Clean Bandit ft. Sean Paul & Anne Marie
    itunes
  10. 10
    TOUCH
    Little Mix
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site