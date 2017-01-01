This Week's Vodafone Big Top 40 New Entries (1st January 2017)

1 January 2017, 18:45

George Michael Careless Whisper

2017 is set to be a fresh new year with countless new singles for us all! Let's kick it off with the latest new entries.

With the recent passing of George Michael, you have been downloading his greatest hits in the thousands, sending the 'Faith' superstar back into the top 40...a LOT! 

We hope you enjoy this special new year's helping of all the best singles making their Vodafone Big Top 40 debuts.

Get ALL Of Your Vodafone Big Top 40 News With Marvin Humes Right Here

Listen to ALL the UK top 40 new entries from the 1st January 2017 show:

No.38: George Michael & Elton John - 'Don't Let The Sun Go Down On Me' (Download)

"Don't let the sun go down on me. Although I searched myself, it's always someone else I see. I'd just allow a fragment of your life to wander free."

No.30: George Michael - 'Faith' (Download)

"Well I guess it would be nice. If I could touch your body. I know not everybody. Has got a body like you"

No.24: George Michael - 'Careless Whisper' (Download)

"I'm never gonna dance again. Guilty feet have got no rhythm. Though it's easy to pretend. I know your not a fool"

new songs january 2017

You may also like...

Popstars Sing Their Fav Song Of 2016

02:02

Trending On Capital FM

Shawn Mendes Jingle Bell Ball 2016

Watch ALL The Live Performances From The Jingle Bell Ball 2016

Cheryl

Cheryl Shows Off An Even Bigger ‘Pregnancy Bump’ As She Visits Kimberley Walsh’s New Baby

Cheryl

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App!

Hottest Photos

See more Hottest Photos

Mac Miller posts sweet photo of Ariana Grande doin

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Zara Larsson Instagram New Year's Eve

This Week's Top 10 (1st January 2017)

2016 splits babies new relationships

All The Biggest Celebrity Splits, New Relationships & Babies Of 2016!

The Vodafone Big Top 40

Visit the site
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Rockabye artwork
    Rockabye
    Clean Bandit ft. Sean Paul & Anne Marie
    itunes
  2. 2
    Human artwork
    Human
    Rag N Bone Man
    itunes
  3. 3
    I Would Like artwork
    I Would Like
    Zara Larsson
    itunes
  4. 4
    Love My Life
    Robbie Williams
    itunes
  5. 5
    24K Magic artwork
    24K Magic
    Bruno Mars
    itunes
  6. 6
    Touch artwork
    Touch
    Little Mix
    itunes
  7. 7
    So Good artwork
    So Good
    Louisa Johnson
    itunes
  8. 8
    Black Beatles artwork
    Black Beatles
    Rae Sremmurd
    itunes
  9. 9
    Starboy artwork
    Starboy
    The Weeknd feat. Daft Punk
    itunes
  10. 10
    Sexual artwork
    Sexual
    NEIKED feat. Dyo
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site