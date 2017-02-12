This Week's New Chart Songs (12th February 2017)

Now Playing
12 February 2017, 18:35
Every week we take a look at the latest new entries and they never disappoint! This week is no exception chart-fans. Check it out.
This week's playlist features the return of undoubtedly one of the biggest pop stars in the world, a rock four-piece from Las Vegas and a duet for the brand new Beauty & The Beast movie.
Listen to ALL the UK top 40 new entries from the 12th February 2017 show:
"Tale as old as time. Tune as old as song. Bitter-sweet and strange. Finding you can change. Learning you were wrong."
"Turn it up, it's your favorite song. Dance, dance, dance to the distortion. Come on, turn it up, keep it on repeat. Stumbling around like a wasted zombie."
