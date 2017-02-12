This Week's New Chart Songs (12th February 2017)

12 February 2017, 18:35

Ariana Grande Instagram

Every week we take a look at the latest new entries and they never disappoint! This week is no exception chart-fans. Check it out.

This week's playlist features the return of undoubtedly one of the biggest pop stars in the world, a rock four-piece from Las Vegas and a duet for the brand new Beauty & The Beast movie. 

Listen to ALL the UK top 40 new entries from the 12th February 2017 show:

No.32: Imagine Dragons - 'Believer' (Download)

"I was broken from a young age. Taking my soul into the masses. Write down my poems for the few. That looked at me took to me, shook to me, feeling me."

No.27: Ariana Grande & John Legend - 'Beauty And The Beast' (Download)

"Tale as old as time. Tune as old as song. Bitter-sweet and strange. Finding you can change. Learning you were wrong."

No.7: Katy Perry feat. Skip Marley - 'Chained To The Rhythm' (Download)

"Turn it up, it's your favorite song. Dance, dance, dance to the distortion. Come on, turn it up, keep it on repeat. Stumbling around like a wasted zombie."

  1. 1
    Shape Of You artwork
    Shape Of You
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  2. 2
    Human artwork
    Human
    Rag N Bone Man
    itunes
  3. 3
    Castle On The Hill artwork
    Castle On The Hill
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  4. 4
    I Don't Wanna Live Forever artwork
    I Don't Wanna Live Forever
    ZAYN & Taylor Swift
    itunes
  5. 5
    You Don't Know Me artwork
    You Don't Know Me
    Jax Jones feat. Raye
    itunes
  6. 6
    Be the One
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  7. 7
    Chained To The Rhythm artwork
    Chained To The Rhythm
    Katy Perry feat. Skip Marley
    itunes
  8. 8
    Play That Song
    Train
    itunes
  9. 9
    Paris artwork
    Paris
    The Chainsmokers
    itunes
  10. 10
    Rockabye artwork
    Rockabye
    Clean Bandit ft. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie
    itunes
