Sarah Harding’s Girls Aloud Bandmate Nadine Coyle Has Stuck Up For Her CBB Antics

#NoFilter was made for Sarah, apparently!

Her antics might have been shocking the nation but Sarah Harding’s Girls Aloud bandmate Nadine Coyle has stood up for her pal after her fellow Celebrity Big Brother contestants criticised her.

Sarah’s relationship with Chad Johnson in the house has caused a bit of friction with her fellow housemates, but Nadine has told her followers that nobody would dare to be mean to sarah if she had been in the house too.

Nadine took to Twitter to explain that Sarah is the definition of no filter:

Inside info on Sarah, she is a very natural being. She dwells on of her feelings & acts on them. It is what makes her so unique. — Nadine Coyle (@NadineCoyleNow) August 24, 2017

#nofiler was made for Sarah!!! — Nadine Coyle (@NadineCoyleNow) August 24, 2017

Those of us who know & love her know that. The support from you guys will mean the world to her!! Xx — Nadine Coyle (@NadineCoyleNow) August 24, 2017

If I was there, no one would DARE utter a bad word to her!!!!! Xx — Nadine Coyle (@NadineCoyleNow) August 24, 2017

However, not all of Sarah’s bandmates have been quite so vocal about their support – Nicola Roberts apparently refused to answer a tabloid reporter’s questions about Sarah at a recent event, saying, “I don't want to talk about that.”

Sarah’s friend Michelle Vince also confirmed to New magazine that Nicola was the bandmate that she was alluding to when she said she only speaks to three of the girls from the band. She explained, “She didn't mean anything by that, but she wasn't as close to Nicola as she was the other girls. There's been no fall-out.”

Celebrity Big Brother is almost over, so have Sarah and Chad’s antics made them a crowd favourite or will someone else be crowned winner? We can’t wait to find out.