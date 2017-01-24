My Super Sweet 16 Is 100% Coming Back... But This Time, There's A Twist

24 January 2017, 15:57

My Super Sweet 16

"GONNA SPREAD MY WINGS, SWEET 16"

Hands up who remembers ‘My Super Sweet 16’?

Hands up again who was mildly (see also: COMPLETELY) obsessed with ‘My Super Sweet 16’?

> Kanye West Plays At A Sweet 16th Party

Well, good news. You’re in luck because the show is returning to MTV and it’s the best news that we’ve heard in a while.

Let’s recap:

The show follows insanely rich teenagers and their parents around as they plan their sweet 16 birthday parties - it was basically an array of sports cars, celebrity performers (and dates!), big cakes and even bigger attitudes. Although, to be fair, we’d probably have a bit of an attitude as well if we flew all the way to Paris to buy our Dior gown only to find the store closed.

True story, that actually happened. 

Although, it seems that the reboot isn’t actually just going to be about sixteen year olds:

“MTV cordially invites you to My Super Sweet… an extraordinary television event featuring the most important day of your life marked by the greatest of celebrations - Sweet Sixteen, Quinceanera, Debutante Ball, Debut, or any other coming of age milestone event - if it’s going to be lit, we want to know about it!”, MTV revealed.

“We want to showcase the most Instagram-enviable celebrations ever seen. Snap the sweetest and most memorable moments of your life that’ll make all your Snapchat followers comment #goals when they see just how turnt your party gets!”, they continued. 

Seriously though, you can be as young as 13 to apply and there’s no upper age limit apparently. The only requirement is that you need to be “the most popular, outrageous, glitzy, girl [or] boy and be planning extravagant parties that will show the world just how #blessed they really are!”

Oh god.

You May Also Like...

11 Things You Didn't Know About Stranger Things...

01:38

Trending On Capital FM

Total Divas YouTube

10 Reasons Why WWE's 'Total Divas' Is Undeniably More Addictive Than 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians'
Kendall Jenner and ASAP Rocky

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Hottest Photos

See more Hottest Photos

Ariana Grande lounges around in skimpy bodysuit

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Celebrity Waxworks: Taylor Swift

Inside The Pop Waxwork Museum - 34 Amazing Replicas Of Your FAVE Stars

Louis Tomlinson baby Freddie

25 Of The Most Adorable Freddie Tomlinson Photos To Celebrate His First Birthday

Louis Tomlinson

The Vodafone Big Top 40

Visit the site
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Shape Of You artwork
    Shape Of You
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  2. 2
    Castle On The Hill artwork
    Castle On The Hill
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  3. 3
    You Don't Know Me artwork
    You Don't Know Me
    Jax Jones feat. Raye
    itunes
  4. 4
    Human artwork
    Human
    Rag N Bone Man
    itunes
  5. 5
    Call On Me (Ryan Riback Remix) artwork
    Call On Me (Ryan Riback Remix)
    Starley
    itunes
  6. 6
    September Song artwork
    September Song
    JP Cooper
    itunes
  7. 7
    Rockabye artwork
    Rockabye
    Clean Bandit ft. Sean Paul & Anne Marie
    itunes
  8. 8
    Paris artwork
    Paris
    The Chainsmokers
    itunes
  9. 9
    Touch artwork
    Touch
    Little Mix
    itunes
  10. 10
    Be The One artwork
    Be The One
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site