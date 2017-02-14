Fans Are Convinced There's A Secret Message In Eminem's Iconic 'My Name Is' & It's Genius

14 February 2017, 10:45

Eminem

How have we missed this for all these years?

As one of the most respected rappers of all time, it's fair to say that Eminem is a pretty big deal.

Back in 1999, the song that catapulted him to worldwide fame was his notorious single 'My Name Is', but it turns out there's something special we didn't know about the track!

WATCH: The 'Cash Me Ousside' Girl Has Gone And Punched A Passenger On An Airplane

One eagle eyed (or eagle eared maybe?) fan has discovered that 'My Name Is' actually contains a secret message that can only be heard when the song is played in reverse.

Eminem

Picture: Getty

Yeah, we too were a bit sceptical at first. Like, how would there really be a secret message that no one's noticed for nearly two decades?

Well it turns out...there really is!

Literally #MindBlown.

The fact that the chorus in reverse appears to say 'It's Eminem. It's Eminem. It's Eminem' and the song is called 'My Name Is' has just amazed us so much.

Was this an intentional plan by Eminem? He's known as one of the greatest lyricists in the world, but is rapping normally and in reverse at the same time even something he thinks about?

Well we absolutely love it!

You may also like...

The Real Dennis G Dropped Some News About Collabing With His Son, Drake!

Move over 'Too Good'!

00:35

Trending On Capital FM

Katy Perry Grammy Awards 2017

Katy Perry Is The Latest Star CONFIRMED To Be Performing At The BRIT Awards 2017!

Kanye West steps out with blonde hair

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Hottest Photos

See more Hottest Photos

Taylor Swift

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Best Moments Grammys 2017

14 Of The MUST-SEE Moments From The Grammys 2017

Red Carpet Looks Grammy's 2017

17 Of The Most Memorable Red Carpet Looks From The Grammy's 2017

The Vodafone Big Top 40

Visit the site
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Shape Of You artwork
    Shape Of You
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  2. 2
    Human artwork
    Human
    Rag N Bone Man
    itunes
  3. 3
    Castle On The Hill artwork
    Castle On The Hill
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  4. 4
    I Don't Wanna Live Forever artwork
    I Don't Wanna Live Forever
    ZAYN & Taylor Swift
    itunes
  5. 5
    You Don't Know Me artwork
    You Don't Know Me
    Jax Jones feat. Raye
    itunes
  6. 6
    Be the One
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  7. 7
    Chained To The Rhythm artwork
    Chained To The Rhythm
    Katy Perry feat. Skip Marley
    itunes
  8. 8
    Play That Song artwork
    Play That Song
    Train
    itunes
  9. 9
    Paris artwork
    Paris
    The Chainsmokers
    itunes
  10. 10
    Rockabye artwork
    Rockabye
    Clean Bandit ft. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site