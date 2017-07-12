'Gangnam Style’ Is No Longer The Most Viewed YouTube Video Of All Time As Another Music Video Has Taken The Crown

12 July 2017, 14:23

Psy 'Gangnam Style'

The time has come for Psy to make way for a new champion.

2012 was a pretty memorable year. Whilst Olympic fever swept the nation, a little song you may have heard of called 'Gangnam Style' was released.

5 years and a lot of iconic dancing later, Psy's monster track was sitting right at the top of YouTube's 'Most Viewed Videos Of All Time' list with 2.896 billion views (the population of the entire world is 7.347 billion btw)!

> We Translated The 'Despacito' Lyrics Into English & The Results Are Just A Bit Creepy

But whilst the Korean hit is still as catchy as ever, it has finally been overtaken in the YouTube rankings for the first time in years and it's another music video that has taken the title.

PSY - 'Gangnam Style'

Official Music Video

04:12

Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth's emotional track 'See You Again', which was part of the 'Furious 7' soundtrack and released as a tribute to the series' late star Paul Walker, has now been named the most viewed video EVER with 2.903 billion views.

Considering that the video was only released back in 2015, it's pretty amazing to have amassed that amount of views in only two years, compared to Gangnam Style's 5 years.

Wiz Khalifa feat. Charlie Puth - 'See You Again'

Official Music Video

03:57

But whilst Charlie and Wiz can celebrate for now, their party may be short lived as there's another video quickly picking up YouTube views that has only been out for 7 months. Any guesses as to which one?

Yep, 'Despacito'!

The infectious song that's loved across the planet has picked up a MASSIVE 2.483 billion views...ALREADY! The power of 'Despacito' is real people and the video is the original song, not the remix with Justin Bieber!

Luis Fonsi ft Daddy Yankee - 'Despacito'

04:41

At the time of writing, the top 5 videos on YouTube looks like:

1. Wiz Khalife ft Charlie Puth - 'See You Again': 2.903 billion views
2. Psy - 'Gangnam Style': 2.894 billion views
3. Justin Bieber - 'Sorry': 2.638 billion views
4. Mark Ronson ft Bruno Mars - 'Uptown Funk': 2.551 billion views
5. Luis Fonsi ft Daddy Yankee - 'Despacito': 2.506 billion views

Whilst you're here, check out the time we got these popstars to sing their favourite tracks of 2017...

Popstars Sing Their Fav Songs Of 2017

Singing the songs they all wanted for themselves!

01:12

Trending On Capital FM

James Bond

The 6 Key People In The Running To Be The Next James Bond & NGL, We Want All Of Them To Have A Turn
Cheryl shows off her new blonde hairstyle

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Snapchat Accounts Ariana Kim K Rita Ora

80+ Of The Biggest Celebrities You Really NEED To Add On Snapchat Today

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Hottest Photos

See more Hottest Photos

Louis Tomlinson gives Freddie his first guitar les

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Visit the site
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Despacito (Remix) artwork
    Despacito (Remix)
    Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin B
  2. 2
    Wild Thoughts artwork
    Wild Thoughts
    DJ Khaled ft Rihanna & Bryson Tiller
    itunes
  3. 3
    Came Here For Love artwork
    Came Here For Love
    Sigala & Ella Eyre
    itunes
  4. 4
    Feels artwork
    Feels
    Calvin Harris feat. Pharrell & Katy Perr
    itunes
  5. 5
    Your Song artwork
    Your Song
    Rita Ora
  6. 6
    Unforgettable artwork
    Unforgettable
    French Montana feat. Swae Lee
    itunes
  7. 7
    Pretty Girl (Cheat Codes x Cade Remix) artwork
    Pretty Girl (Cheat Codes x Cade Remix)
    Maggie Lindemann
  8. 8
    Power artwork
    Power
    Little Mix feat. Stormzy
  9. 9
    Mama artwork
    Mama
    Jonas Blue feat. William Singe
  10. 10
    Strip That Down artwork
    Strip That Down
    Liam Payne feat. Quavo
  11. 11
    Bridge Over Troubled Water artwork
    Bridge Over Troubled Water
    Artists For Grenfell
    itunes
  12. 12
    Sun Comes Up artwork
    Sun Comes Up
    Rudimental feat. James Arthur
    itunes
  13. 13
    One Last Time artwork
    One Last Time
    Ariana Grande
  14. 14
    There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back
    Shawn Mendes
    itunes
  15. 15
    Attention artwork
    Attention
    Charlie Puth
  16. 16
    Slow Hands artwork
    Slow Hands
    Niall Horan
  17. 17
    2U artwork
    2U
    David Guetta feat. Justin Bieber
  18. 18
    Symphony artwork
    Symphony
    Clean Bandit & Zara Larsson
  19. 19
    Unpredictable artwork
    Unpredictable
    Olly Murs feat. Louisa Johnson
  20. 20
    Malibu
    Miley Cyrus
    itunes
  21. 21
    I'm the One (feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne)
    DJ Khaled
    itunes
  22. 22
    Shape Of You
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  23. 23
    Crying In The Club artwork
    Crying In The Club
    Camila Cabello
  24. 24
    SKIN
    Rag'n'Bone Man
  25. 25
    Swalla artwork
    Swalla
    Jason Derulo feat. Nicki Minaj & Ty Doll
    itunes
  26. 26
    On My Mind artwork
    On My Mind
    Disciples
  27. 27
    Galway Girl artwork
    Galway Girl
    Ed Sheeran
  28. 28
    No Promises artwork
    No Promises
    Cheat Codes feat. Demi Lovato
  29. 29
    Castle On The Hill
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  30. 30
    Forgive Forget
    Samantha Harvey
    itunes
  31. 31
    Something Just Like This
    The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
    itunes
  32. 32
    Bad Liar artwork
    Bad Liar
    Selena Gomez
    itunes
  33. 33
    No More Sad Songs artwork
    No More Sad Songs
    Little Mix feat. Machine Gun Kelly
  34. 34
    Signs artwork
    Signs
    Drake
    itunes
  35. 35
    Chasing Highs
    Alma
    itunes
  36. 36
    Solo Dance artwork
    Solo Dance
    Martin Jensen
  37. 37
    Perfect artwork
    Perfect
    Ed Sheeran
  38. 38
    Did You See artwork
    Did You See
    J Hus
    itunes
  39. 39
    It Ain't Me artwork
    It Ain't Me
    Kygo feat. Selena Gomez
  40. 40
    Can't Stop The Feeling artwork
    Can't Stop The Feeling
    Justin Timberlake
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site