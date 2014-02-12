The Most Romantic Lyrics Of All Time

Get your Valentine's Day card sorted by using some famous romantic words from these huge tracks.

It's that time of the year again. The world is searching for the perfect words to say in those Valentine's Day cards.

Look no further, as Capital has picked out ten of the most romantic lyrics from hit music. There's some classic Robbie Williams, heart-melting Ed Sheeran and some powerful words from Queen Bey.

It's time to get all loved-up and embrace the romantic within you.

1. Bruno Mars – 'Just The Way You Are'

"When I see your face / There's not a thing that I would change / 'Cause you're amazing / Just the way you are."

2. Enrique Iglesias - 'Hero'

"I can be your hero, baby/ I can kiss away the pain/ I will stand by you forever/ You can take my breath away..."

3. Taylor Swift - 'Ours'

"So don't you worry your pretty little mind/ People throw rocks at things that shine/ And life makes love look hard/ The stakes are high, the water's rough/ But this love is ours"

4. Justin Timberlake - 'Mirrors'

"Cause I don't wanna lose you now/ I'm lookin' right at the other half of me/ The vacancy that sat in my heart/ Is a space that now you hold"

5. Ed Sheeran - 'Kiss Me'

"And your heart's against my chest, your lips pressed to my neck/ I'm falling for your eyes, but they don't know me yet"

6. Beyonce - 'Halo'

"Everywhere I'm lookin now/ I'm surrounded by your embrace/ Baby, I can see your Halo/ You know you're my saving grace"

7. Olly Murs - 'Dear Darlin''

"I miss you and nothing hurts like no you/ And no one understands what we went through/ It was short. It was sweet. We tried. We tried."

8. Coldplay - 'Yellow'

"Look at the stars/ Look how they shine for you/ And everything you do/ Yeah, they were all yellow"

9. Robbie Williams - 'She's The One'

"I was her she was me/ We were one we were free/ And if there's somebody calling me on/ She's the one"

10. One Direction - 'Little Things'

"I won't let these little things slip out of my mouth/ But if I do/ It's you/ Oh, it's you they add up to/ I'm in love with you/ And all these little things"

