Michelle Obama Surprised Fans Whilst They Recorded Farewell Messages & OMG Pass The Tissues

Michelle Obama Surprises People Recording Goodbye Messages to Her 05:31

If you're fancy a lil' cry, this'll be right up your street.

Michelle Obama had a tearful farewell as First Lady on Jimmy Fallon's "Tonight Show" and some of her biggest fans got to say goodbye in person.

"This was not what I was expecting," one woman said as Michelle appeared. She started tearing up. "I was eating pizza bites yesterday in my bed, and now I’m meeting the First Lady."

Several guests thanked the departing First Lady for being a role model, including a dad who said she inspired his daughter to try kale... What a lasting legacy!

