Michelle Obama Surprised Fans Whilst They Recorded Farewell Messages & OMG Pass The Tissues

13 January 2017, 08:18

Michelle Obama Surprises People Recording Goodbye Messages to Her

05:31

If you're fancy a lil' cry, this'll be right up your street.

Michelle Obama had a tearful farewell as First Lady on Jimmy Fallon's "Tonight Show" and some of her biggest fans got to say goodbye in person.

"This was not what I was expecting," one woman said as Michelle appeared. She started tearing up. "I was eating pizza bites yesterday in my bed, and now I’m meeting the First Lady."

Several guests thanked the departing First Lady for being a role model, including a dad who said she inspired his daughter to try kale... What a lasting legacy! 

WATCH: Khloe Kardashian Just Shaded The Hell Outta Rob & Chyna On James Corden's Late Late Show

You May Also Like

YouTubers Cover 'Shape Of You' By Ed Sheeran

01:23

Trending On Capital FM

Kanye West Soap Opera

WATCH: James Corden & Bryan Cranston Sang The SICKEST Musical Using Only Kanye Lyrics, And... LOL

Kanye West

Zayn on set of new music video

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App!

Hottest Photos

See more Hottest Photos

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik cosy up for sweet photos

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Millie Bobby Brown

The Millie Bobby Brown Fanclub Is Made Up Entirely Of A-List Celebrities

Nick Jonas Transformation

Nick Jonas: His Good Boy To ULTIMATE Hunk Transformation In 18 Pics

Nick Jonas

The Vodafone Big Top 40

Visit the site
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Shape Of You artwork
    Shape Of You
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  2. 2
    Castle On The Hill artwork
    Castle On The Hill
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  3. 3
    Human artwork
    Human
    Rag N Bone Man
    itunes
  4. 4
    Rockabye artwork
    Rockabye
    Clean Bandit ft. Sean Paul & Anne Marie
    itunes
  5. 5
    September Song artwork
    September Song
    JP Cooper
    itunes
  6. 6
    I Would Like artwork
    I Would Like
    Zara Larsson
    itunes
  7. 7
    Touch artwork
    Touch
    Little Mix
    itunes
  8. 8
    You Don't Know Me artwork
    You Don't Know Me
    Jax Jones feat. Raye
    itunes
  9. 9
    Call On Me (Ryan Riback Remix) artwork
    Call On Me (Ryan Riback Remix)
    Starley
    itunes
  10. 10
    Love My Life artwork
    Love My Life
    Robbie Williams
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site