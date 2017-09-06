Megan McKenna Is Secretly Being Mentored By An X Factor Judge As She Launches Her Singing Career

Nope, it's not Simon Cowell either!

Known for her wild outbursts in the Celebrity Big Brother house and her on/off relationship with fellow TOWIE star Pete Wicks, Megan McKenna is now pursuing a singing career.

After launching her own show 'There's Something About Megan' which follows her trying to become a country music star, Megan has now revealed that one of the current X Factor judges was quite instrumental in her taking the big step to try and become a music superstar.

Well Louis Walsh is the judge in question and Megan has been taking a lot of advice from the Irish music supremo.

Speaking to The Sun at the TV Choice Awards, Megan revealed, “Louis Walsh and I talk a lot about my music, and he's really happy with how it's going."

“Basically he actually was one of the people who said to me ages ago that I should go to Nashville and do a show."

Well we didn't know those two were pals, but it sounds like Louis has certainly given Megan that extra bit of confidence to pursue her dreams.

Megan actually auditioned for Britain's Got Talent a few years ago as a singer, although she took the chance to appear in TOWIE before aiming to make it as a performer.

Megan McKenna Auditions For Britain's Got Talent As Part Of Harmony 01:18

So with Megan's connection with both Louis and Simon, does that mean she could one day become a judge on X Factor if her music career does indeed take off?

“I'd love to get involved in X Factor, maybe - never say never. You never know what's coming round the corner," she revealed.

Let's see what happens then!

Gemma Collins Spills The Beans On Collabing With Adele And Memays 01:18

