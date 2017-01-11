WATCH: Meek Mill Shared The FUNNIEST Video Of Him Taking A BRUTAL Drop – Ouch!

11 January 2017, 10:34

Meek Mill fall

Watch out for the ice, kids…

Say what you like about Meek Mill, but the man definitely has a good sense of humour – he shared a hilarious video of him stacking it SO bad this week.

Meek posted the footage from a security camera outside his mum’s house earlier this morning, showing him taking the mother of all drops down the icy steps outside.

WATCH: Meek Mill Stacking It Is Amazing!

00:30

He posted, “They spoke a L into existence. Leaving out my mom house was tragic for me! Icey ass steps!!! U fall get right back upppp!  I ran I thought a ghost pushed me! I might sue yeezy! SINCE YALL WANNA SEE ME FALL SO BAD!!!!”

Ouch. We’re definitely not jealous of that fall – that looks like it would HURT!

