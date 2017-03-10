Congratulations Rochelle & Marvin Humes! The Couple Have Welcomed Their Second Daughter!

Alaia-Mai is officially a big sister!

Congratulations are in order for Rochelle and Marvin Humes who have confirmed the birth of their second child by posting a beautiful photo of mother and baby on Twitter!

Marvin confirmed the news and revealed that their little girl is called Valentina Raine Humes - what a lovely name!

Couldn't be a happier or prouder man, what another incredible blessing! My beautiful wife gave birth to our 2nd girl Valentina Raine Humes x pic.twitter.com/xxIwQhLy1Z — Marvin Humes (@MarvinHumes) March 10, 2017

The couple already have a daughter, Alaia-Mai, who was born in 2013 - and we bet she can't wait to get stuck into big sister duties for their new little bundle of joy!

Friends and fans were on hand to congratulate the couple on becoming parents for a second time:

Congrats Marvin & Rochelle!