After It Helped Her Beat Anorexia, Luna Lovegood Shocks Fans With This Surprising Harry Potter Announcement

19 January 2017, 14:26

Luna Lovegood

NOOOO.

Luna Lovegood is taking a break from Harry Potter.

Now, before you all collectively cry ‘WHAT, IN MERLIN’S BEARD ARE YOU TALKING ABOUT?’, let us explain. 

> The Harry Potter References That You Probably Missed In Fantastic Beasts

It’s been a few years since the Harry Potter franchise came to an end (if you don’t count Fantastic Beasts, obviously) and so it may not make much sense for her to be taking a break. But Evanna Lynch has been relentlessly doing the convention circuit ever since the films ended. 

Taking to Instagram, she wrote that “artistically… I actually have a lot more to say” and that she will “take a break” because she needs to “push [herself] as an artist more”.

She goes on to explain that she feels like she is “stuck in my 18 year old self artistically when I actually have a lot more to say. I’m writing it down for myself to acknowledge and to remind myself to not be held back by fear of discovering my inabilities and inadequacies as an actor and human”. 

 

My @officialandel who is an actual fountain of joy, fun and wisdom and snarky comebacks. Thank you for keeping me spangly and reminding me why I'm here and inspiring some new intentions... I'm going to take a break from conventions after the other two I've committed to this year because I need to push myself as an artist more. Sometimes life gives you an easy route that dulls your appetite for chasing your dreams and you become inhibited by fear of what lays beyond comfort and safety. That for me has been living off the world I inhabited a decade ago. It's a blessing to have a safety net and while it's possible to maintain safety and chaos together I believe I need insecurity to light a fire under my scared little artist's ass. I'm different now and need to honour that and challenge myself to create something else, something from the person I am today. I feel like I'm stuck in my 18 year old self artistically when I actually have a lot more to say. I'm writing it down for myself to acknowledge and to remind myself to not be held back by fear of discovering my inabilities and inadequacies as an actor and human. What is there to lose anymore by being relentlessly optimistic about the future? I have run out of excuses and want to follow my heart wholeheartedly rather than my fear...

A photo posted by Evanna Lynch (@msevylynch) onJan 16, 2017 at 11:07am PST

It’s probably worth noting that Evanna has 7 other movies and TV shows under her belt since the last Harry Potter film, but these were overshadowed by her role as Luna. 

Evanna was originally cast by JK Rowling back in 2007 after she was allowed to leave hospital for a morning, where she was staying in order to recover from anorexia. JK Rowling turned to her during the book signing and said that if she recovered from her eating disorder, that she could play Luna… and she did. 

Don’t stay away from the Potter world too long Evanna - although we can’t wait to see what you do next!

