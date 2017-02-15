Love Island Has Been Confirmed For Season Three But There Will Be One Big Change

15 February 2017, 16:05

Love Island

IT'S BACK.

We come baring good news.

Love Island season 3 is OFFICIALLY happening. 

> There Could Be Four Love Island Babies On The Way If Cara & Nathan Have Anything To Do With It

It has just been announced that Caroline Flack will be back this summer attempting to help singletons get together. 

With Cally Jane Beech and Luis Morrison from season one having a baby together and Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen from 2016 getting engaged, we’re not really surprised that they’re reprising the series.

However, there will be one notable difference - it has been confirmed that there will be a new weekly live studio show, a bit like ‘Big Brother’s Bit On The Side’ which will have a different panel of celebrity guests every week. 

Fear not though because Caroline Flack will still be popping into the villa now and then to deliver ‘shock announcements and surprise twists’. 

Cannot. Wait.

