Love Island 2016's Malin Has Cut Her Hair Off & Donated It To The Princess Trust After Her Mum Got Diagnosed With Cancer For The Third Time

It looks amazing!

Love Island 2016’s Malin Andersson has had her hair cut and donated her locks to children’s hair charity, Princess Trust.

It comes after her Mum was diagnosed with cancer for the third time.

The make up artist, who appeared on last years Love Island, opened up to her fans by revealing, “My mum is currently battling cancer for the third time… and it’s spread”.

She previously revealed that her Mum was diagnosed with breast cancer 15 years ago and then again in September 2016.

Malin was keen to show off her new hairstyle to her fans and took to Snapchat to document the transformation.

Afterwards, she simply said, “Done it, ain’t I? Praying for you Mum”.

Fans took to Twitter to commend the act of kindness.

What a amazing girl what an amazing thing to do.... makes me smile when I see there are still some good people out there — Lucinda Atkinson (@LucindaAtkins10) July 26, 2017

Great thing to do, thinking of you and your family plus your hair really suits you like that xx — Adele Griffiths (@AdeleGriffiths) July 26, 2017

Well done @MissMalinSara so sorry to hear about you mum. My prayers are with you all x — dianesmith.1968. (@1968dianesmith) July 27, 2017

