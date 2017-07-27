Love Island 2016's Malin Has Cut Her Hair Off & Donated It To The Princess Trust After Her Mum Got Diagnosed With Cancer For The Third Time

Now Playing
It looks amazing!
Love Island 2016’s Malin Andersson has had her hair cut and donated her locks to children’s hair charity, Princess Trust.
It comes after her Mum was diagnosed with cancer for the third time.
The make up artist, who appeared on last years Love Island, opened up to her fans by revealing, “My mum is currently battling cancer for the third time… and it’s spread”.
Fab time at the @spectrumcollections #MeanGirls launch last night .... But As you can see I have cut all my hair off (for those that don't follow me on snap).. my mum has been diagnosed with stage 3 stomach cancer which has now spread to her lining.. she's battled breast cancer twice and this third time is just awful. I've donated my hair to the @officiallittleprincesstrust and thought to myself it's only hair and will grow back.. I can now sit next to mum smile at her and say we're little twinnies. Praying for you mum... My absolute world. Thanks to @hairbyamberrosex for cutting it - I cut off 7-8 inches off MY REAL HAIR - also took out extensions I had in (for all those saying I've always had a bob are you dumb
She previously revealed that her Mum was diagnosed with breast cancer 15 years ago and then again in September 2016.
Malin was keen to show off her new hairstyle to her fans and took to Snapchat to document the transformation.
Afterwards, she simply said, “Done it, ain’t I? Praying for you Mum”.
Fans took to Twitter to commend the act of kindness.
What a amazing girl what an amazing thing to do.... makes me smile when I see there are still some good people out there— Lucinda Atkinson (@LucindaAtkins10) July 26, 2017
Great thing to do, thinking of you and your family plus your hair really suits you like that xx— Adele Griffiths (@AdeleGriffiths) July 26, 2017
Well done @MissMalinSara so sorry to hear about you mum. My prayers are with you all x— dianesmith.1968. (@1968dianesmith) July 27, 2017
