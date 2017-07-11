Love Island's Jess Has Been Getting Trolled So Much Over Her 'Weird Boobs' That She's Getting Them Reduced

Now Playing
11 July 2017, 13:26
Poor Jess!
The entire country has been intrigued by her romantic endeavours ever since she left the Love Island villa, but now Jess has revealed that it’s come with a bit of a price.
Her rise to fame has resulted in Jess being trolled over her ‘weird boobs’ and it's now resulted in her turning to breast reduction surgery as a result.
Jess has revealed in a tell-all recent interview that she “had my boobs done when I was 20 or 21, but I didn’t make a very well-advised decision about them. They didn’t turn out great and I suffered a lot of side effects. I’ve been looking at getting them reduced” and even confirmed that she has “found a surgeon”.
