Love Island's Jess Has Been Getting Trolled So Much Over Her 'Weird Boobs' That She's Getting Them Reduced

Poor Jess!

The entire country has been intrigued by her romantic endeavours ever since she left the Love Island villa, but now Jess has revealed that it’s come with a bit of a price.

Her rise to fame has resulted in Jess being trolled over her ‘weird boobs’ and it's now resulted in her turning to breast reduction surgery as a result.

There's only two jess' you need to know @miss_mae_x @loveisland @jessica_rose_uk A post shared by Jessica Rose (@jessica_rose_uk) onJul 2, 2017 at 3:50pm PDT



She was recently reunited with her love, Dom, who she met in the villa and has admitted that she didn’t make a ‘well-advised’ decision when it came to her current implants and it has resulted in them being ‘too heavy for the skin’.

Jess has revealed in a tell-all recent interview that she “had my boobs done when I was 20 or 21, but I didn’t make a very well-advised decision about them. They didn’t turn out great and I suffered a lot of side effects. I’ve been looking at getting them reduced” and even confirmed that she has “found a surgeon”.

