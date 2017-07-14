A Mental Health Charity's Praised Love Island's Chris For Crying After Fans Hit Out At 'Heartless' Olivia

The show just gets juiceier by the day!

It seems that a day doesn't pass without some juicy gossip or shocking event happening in the 'Love Island' villa.

After the last couple of episodes, a lot of the drama is revolving around Chris and Olivia's split, but it's not the fact that they're not together anymore that has upset fans, it's the way Olivia responded to Chris' reaction after the pair's big argument.

After the pair came to the decision that they simply weren't compatible, Chris got a bit tearful and instead of comforting him, Olivia told him not to cry again. Later on during the show Chris was seen talking to camera about his sadness over the split and shed a few more tears.

But fans were absolutely not happy with Olivia's savage reaction at all and took to Twitter to vent...

Catching up on #LoveIsland and almost in tears at how nasty Olivia was when she broke it off with Chris & the crying comment? Ridiculous — niamh louise (@niaamhcleland) July 14, 2017

Is it just me or can anyone else not understand why Olivia has such a problem with Chris having empathy for other people #loveisland — Ciara (@Ciara_K3lly) July 14, 2017

Olivia telling Chris "Don't cry" ????? Could you be anymore heartless #loveisland — Anisha De Silva (@anxsha__) July 12, 2017

Swear to god Chris is the cutest thing and Olivia turns round and says 'don't cry again' DOES SHE KNOW HOW HARSH THAT IS — Kate Waters (@KateValerieMay) July 12, 2017

Before entering the 'Love Island' villa, Chris revealed he'd previously struggled with panic attacks.

In an Instagram post for World Mental Health Day before he joined the show, Chris wrote, "Hopefully this may help certain people who’ll relate: It was about May 2013 when I finally overcame anxiety and panic attacks, most sickening months of my life where you never know what your you’re guna do, and it wasn’t until my mum knew and I spoke out about it I could sort things out.

"It hit me again summer just gone but I knew from the breathing techniques, imagery and everything else I was taught, getting over it wasn’t an issue. Took time and money but it was the best I ever spent."

A post shared by Chris Hughes (@chrishughesofficial) onOct 10, 2016 at 12:45pm PDT

"Can only thank one man for that, David Crees, a cognitive hypnotherapist, and his company Ethical Minds. Don’t hesitate for help when it’s there, that blokes a genius [sic]"

Following his tears on the show, a mental health charity has jumped onto Twitter to praise him for not being afraid to show his true emotions...

They say men younger & older don't feel safe to show their emotions ... shout out to Chris #LoveIsland for being himself and bearing all pic.twitter.com/wZhXfoiVHI — Signpost Counselling (@SignpostNews) July 13, 2017

Given the stigma around men showing their emotions in public, it's refreshing to see that Chris feels that he can be his true self eben though there are a load of cameras in his face 24/7.

Good on you lad!

