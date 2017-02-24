Love Island 2016's Terry Walsh & Emma-Jane Woodham Have Split Up And Fans Aren't Surprised

24 February 2017, 10:55

Emma & Terry Love Island

EEEK.

We come bearing sad news. 

One of the Love Island 2016 couples have split up and not gonna lie, we don’t know what to do with ourselves.

> Love Island 2016: Where Are Our Favourite Couples Now?

Terry Walsh and Emma-Jane Woodham have confirmed their split on Twitter after becoming one of the show’s most memorable couples due to their TV romance over the Summer.  

Taking to Twitter to confirm the news, Terry wrote, “For people asking me or who it concerns me n Em have broken up. We’re still friends. One chapter closes another must open”. 

NOOOO. SAY IT AIN’T SO.

We really hope that it isn’t the start of a Love Island curse. With Alex and Olivia newly engaged and Nathan and Cara looking more loved up than ever, can they survive the fall out? 

Terry later added, “Thanks to everyone that did support us”. 

Emma is yet to comment on the split. 

Terry and Emma were at the centre of controversy after clips emerged of them getting up close and personal in the villa’s communal bedroom - scenes that aired just moments after the watershed. 

Naturally, Love Island fans have taken to Twitter in response to the news but, sadly for Terry, most of them aren't surprised. 

We hope that they’re both okay - break-ups are the worst!

You May Also Like...

Geordie Shore’s Marnie Simpson Hits Back On Snapchat

01:50

Trending On Capital FM

Rebecca Black Katy Perry 'Chained To The Rhythm'

WATCH: Remember Friday's Rebecca Black? She's Sung 'Chained To The Rhythm' And... It's Actually Really Good

Katy Perry

Kim Kardashian joins Kanye West for dinner

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Hottest Photos

See more Hottest Photos

Kanye West steps out with blonde hair

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Harry Styles on the tube

Going Underground! 20 MASSIVE Celebrities Taking The Tube

Little Mix BRITs 2017 Live Performance

BRIT Awards 2017: Must-See Photos Inc. Little Mix, Katy Perry & Zara Larsson

BRITs 2017

The Vodafone Big Top 40

Visit the site
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    How Would You Feel (Paean) artwork
    How Would You Feel (Paean)
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  2. 2
    Shape Of You artwork
    Shape Of You
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  3. 3
    Human artwork
    Human
    Rag N Bone Man
    itunes
  4. 4
    Castle On The Hill artwork
    Castle On The Hill
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  5. 5
    I Don't Wanna Live Forever artwork
    I Don't Wanna Live Forever
    ZAYN & Taylor Swift
    itunes
  6. 6
    Chained To The Rhythm artwork
    Chained To The Rhythm
    Katy Perry feat. Skip Marley
    itunes
  7. 7
    Be The One artwork
    Be The One
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  8. 8
    You Don't Know Me artwork
    You Don't Know Me
    Jax Jones feat. Raye
    itunes
  9. 9
    It Ain't Me artwork
    It Ain't Me
    Kygo feat. Selena Gomez
    itunes
  10. 10
    Play That Song artwork
    Play That Song
    Train
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site