Love Island 2016's Terry Walsh & Emma-Jane Woodham Have Split Up And Fans Aren't Surprised

EEEK.

We come bearing sad news.

One of the Love Island 2016 couples have split up and not gonna lie, we don’t know what to do with ourselves.

Terry Walsh and Emma-Jane Woodham have confirmed their split on Twitter after becoming one of the show’s most memorable couples due to their TV romance over the Summer.

Taking to Twitter to confirm the news, Terry wrote, “For people asking me or who it concerns me n Em have broken up. We’re still friends. One chapter closes another must open”.

For people asking me or who it concerns me n Em have broken up. We're still friends. One chapter closes another must open — Terry Walsh (@terrywalsh88) February 23, 2017

NOOOO. SAY IT AIN’T SO.

We really hope that it isn’t the start of a Love Island curse. With Alex and Olivia newly engaged and Nathan and Cara looking more loved up than ever, can they survive the fall out?

Terry later added, “Thanks to everyone that did support us”.

And Thanks to everyone that did support us — Terry Walsh (@terrywalsh88) February 23, 2017

Emma is yet to comment on the split.

Terry and Emma were at the centre of controversy after clips emerged of them getting up close and personal in the villa’s communal bedroom - scenes that aired just moments after the watershed.

Naturally, Love Island fans have taken to Twitter in response to the news but, sadly for Terry, most of them aren't surprised.

@terrywalsh88 well that lasted long — Lauren Brown (@laurenbrown_xo) February 23, 2017

@terrywalsh88 that didn't last long — Stephanie Tees (@TeesTeffles1) February 23, 2017

@terrywalsh88 such a shock!! Surprised it lasted that long!! — John Mcintyre (@Johnmacca1977) February 23, 2017

We hope that they’re both okay - break-ups are the worst!

