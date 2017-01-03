People Have Only Just Spotted That Kylie Jenner Has A New Tyga-Inspired Tattoo

3 January 2017, 15:08

kylie jenner tattoo for tyga

Unless you've got the eyes of an eagle then we guarantee you haven't spotted Kylie Jenner's latest tattoo.

You'd think with 82 MILLION followers on Instagram, somebody would have picked up on the tiny Tyga tattoo on a snap she posted just one month ago...

Take a look for yourself, go on...we'll give you a hint. It's on the lower half of the photo.

 

A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) onDec 2, 2016 at 1:43pm PST

Give up? Okay, check this out. Divert your eyes to the inside of the model's left ankle...you see it? Yup! That tiny little black mark is in fact a lower case 't', which can only mean one thing. TYGA (that or it's a tribute to her 19million Twitter followers...hmm nope).

You're still not 100% on board with this yet are you? Well, luckily, Miss Jenner flashed the tat in this little red number too!

kylie jenner tattoo

PIC: SPLASH

Kylie was spotted leaving Catch restaurant in West Hollywood with her man in tow, showing off the tattoo in a pair of red heels.

It only seems fair, Tyga has Kylie's entire name on his arm!

kylie jenner tyga tattoo

PIC: PA

