People Are Not Fully Convinced Kylie Jenner’s Pregnancy Is Real After New Pictures Emerge

25 September 2017, 16:05

Kylie Jenner

What is going on?!

After the shock news this weekend that Kylie Jenner is apparently pregnant with Travis Scott’s baby, fans were on the fence about whether they believed it was legit or not…

Khloe Kardashian Reveals The Horrific Moment She Was Wrongly Told Lamar Odom Died

Although some photos emerged purporting to show her with a bump under her t-shirt, she later posted some snaps with a flash of a mysteriously flat belly which left fans confused about what was really going on. 

There was this one showing off a flash of her flat tummy: 

 

yesterday was cute. hope you had the happiest of birthdays Jordy. Love you forever ever and beyond..

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) onSep 24, 2017 at 12:13pm PDT

And this photo of her in a robe: 

 

mornings :)

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) onSep 24, 2017 at 11:42am PDT

Obviously, fans were confused about where the bump went and took to Twitter: 

It’s not the first time pregnancy rumours have surrounded the youngest Kardashian – when she was with Tyga, rumours would often abound that she was carrying his baby.

Although she has spoken out about wanting to be a young mother, Kylie is only 20 years old and has only been dating Travis for five months. She is also running a successful business and making a name for herself in her own right, so fans were speculating why she would choose to start a family at this exact point.

We’ll have to wait for an official word from Kylie or her family, but it wouldn’t be a surprise if these queens of the media were waiting it out for maximum column inches before issuing a denial – or finally confirming the news in their own way.

Come on Kylie, don’t keep us in suspense…  

01:00

