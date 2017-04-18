"Mood: I Like Mine Better." - Kylie Jenner's New Hair Sparks Instagram Feud With US Music Star

18 April 2017, 11:30

Kylie Jenner's Green Hair

Ky's new look has caused a whole heap of drama!

Kylie Jenner isn't someone who keeps the same style for too long. She's always chopping and changing her hair style and colour, but her latest green do has upset one famous singer.

American R&B singer/songwriter K. Michelle has previously sported a very similar look to Kylie's new style and after the 19-year-old took to Instagram to show it off, the singer wasted no time in sharing her thoughts on the whole thing.

Kendall Jenner Had To Deal With Another Intruder At Her Home & This Time They Had A Drone

Captioning a side by side pic of the two with, 'Mood: I like mine better. I do. Mine looks magical like I ride unicorns.", K. Michelle was clearly upset that Kylie had 'stolen her style' and seemingly wanted to make it known that she did it first.

Kylie Jenner & K. Michelle

Picture: Instagram

Kylie had earlier shared these pics on Instagram showing off her green look...

 

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) onApr 14, 2017 at 4:01pm PDT

 

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) onApr 14, 2017 at 5:25pm PDT

 

Kylie’s fans quickly jumped into the comments section underneath K. Michelle’s side by side pic and proceeded to slam the star for what they felt was a needless comparison. K. Michelle went on to delete the post but reportedly hit out at fans for liking someone who's 'untalented'.

K. Michelle reportedly went on to state, 'I think she looks great, don't get me wrong. I like mine better. I said what I said now hush'.

Kylie is yet to respond to the situation, but having spoken out so publically about the young star, K. Michelle will surely be facing the wrath of Ky fans for a while yet.

You may also like...

WATCH: Katy Perry's Dancer Falls Off Stage

00:22

Trending On Capital FM

Selena Hannah and Clay 13 Reasons Why

Selena Gomez Was Originally Meant To Play Hannah In '13 Reasons Why' But We Totally Get Why She Didn't
Selena Gomez and The Weeknd go Instagram official

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Hottest Photos

See more Hottest Photos

Kim Kardashian posts an epic throwback photo of he

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Ryan Phillippe Katy Perry Dating Rumours 2017

They're Dating WHO?! 2017's Hottest Celebrity Relationship Rumours!

Coachella 2017

The Best Photos From Coachella 2017 That'll Give You Serious FOMO

Visit the site
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    The Cure artwork
    The Cure
    Lady Gaga
    itunes
  2. 2
    Sign Of The Times artwork
    Sign Of The Times
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  3. 3
    Symphony artwork
    Symphony
    Clean Bandit & Zara Larsson
    itunes
  4. 4
    Galway Girl artwork
    Galway Girl
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  5. 5
    On My Mind artwork
    On My Mind
    Disciples
    itunes
  6. 6
    Issues artwork
    Issues
    Julia Michaels
    itunes
  7. 7
    Something Just Like This artwork
    Something Just Like This
    The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
    itunes
  8. 8
    Stay artwork
    Stay
    Zedd feat. Alessia Cara
    itunes
  9. 9
    Skin artwork
    Skin
    Rag 'N' Bone Man
    itunes
  10. 10
    Shape Of You artwork
    Shape Of You
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  11. 11
    Ciao Adios artwork
    Ciao Adios
    Anne-Marie
    itunes
  12. 12
    That's What I Like artwork
    That's What I Like
    Bruno Mars
    itunes
  13. 13
    It Ain't Me artwork
    It Ain't Me
    Kygo feat. Selena Gomez
    itunes
  14. 14
    Chained To The Rhythm artwork
    Chained To The Rhythm
    Katy Perry feat. Skip Marley
    itunes
  15. 15
    No More Sad Songs artwork
    No More Sad Songs
    Little Mix feat. Machine Gun Kelly
    itunes
  16. 16
    Touch artwork
    Touch
    Little Mix
    itunes
  17. 17
    Solo Dance artwork
    Solo Dance
    Martin Jensen
    itunes
  18. 18
    Human artwork
    Human
    Rag N Bone Man
    itunes
  19. 19
    Castle On The Hill artwork
    Castle On The Hill
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  20. 20
    Passionfruit artwork
    Passionfruit
    Drake
    itunes
  21. 21
    You Don't Know Me artwork
    You Don't Know Me
    Jax Jones feat. Raye
    itunes
  22. 22
    Green Light artwork
    Green Light
    Lorde
    itunes
  23. 23
    Slide artwork
    Slide
    Calvin Harris feat. Frank Ocean & Migos
    itunes
  24. 24
    Places artwork
    Places
    Martin Solveig feat. Ina Wroldsen
    itunes
  25. 25
    Cold artwork
    Cold
    Maroon 5 feat. Future
    itunes
  26. 26
    Scared To Be Lonely artwork
    Scared To Be Lonely
    Martin Garrix feat. Dua Lipa
    itunes
  27. 27
    I Feel It Coming artwork
    I Feel It Coming
    The Weeknd feat. Daft Punk
    itunes
  28. 28
    Best Behaviour artwork
    Best Behaviour
    Louisa Johnson
    itunes
  29. 29
    Still Got Time artwork
    Still Got Time
    ZAYN feat. PartyNextDoor
    itunes
  30. 30
    No Promises artwork
    No Promises
    Cheat Codes feat. Demi Lovato
    itunes
  31. 31
    Waterfall artwork
    Waterfall
    Stargate feat. Pink & Sia
    itunes
  32. 32
    Perfect artwork
    Perfect
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  33. 33
    Die With You artwork
    Die With You
    Beyonce
    itunes
  34. 34
    Paris artwork
    Paris
    The Chainsmokers
    itunes
  35. 35
    Play That Song artwork
    Play That Song
    Train
    itunes
  36. 36
    Call On Me (Ryan Riback Remix) artwork
    Call On Me (Ryan Riback Remix)
    Starley
    itunes
  37. 37
    Heatstroke artwork
    Heatstroke
    Calvin Harris feat. Young Thug , Pharrell
    itunes
  38. 38
    Swalla artwork
    Swalla
    Jason Derulo feat. Nicki Minaj & Ty Doll
    itunes
  39. 39
    Be The One artwork
    Be The One
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  40. 40
    September Song artwork
    September Song
    JP Cooper
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site