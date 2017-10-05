Kim Kardashian Breaks Down As She Fears She's Unsafe After Paris Robbery Whilst On Holiday In Mexico

Heartbreaking to watch.

Understandably, Kim Kardashian is still struggling to cope after being robbed at gunpoint in Paris last year.

In a new trailer for an upcoming episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the Mum of two can be seen crying over whether she’s safe or not as she holidays with her friends.

Whilst on the phone to her friend Joe Francis - whose villa she is staying in - a visibily distraught Kim can be heard questioning her safety. “I just have anxiety. Are you sure it’s safe here?”, she asks.

Her friend tries to reassure her, promises that it’s safe and even goes as far to explain that he takes his kids there.

In a confessional after the upsetting clip, Kim can be heard telling the audience that she often finds herself getting emotional. “Ever since Paris, I just go through this worst case scenario mode in my head. I was so excited to come on this trip and I had no idea that I was going to end up feeling this way, but it hit me right as we were getting off the plane”, she confessed.

Kim continued that “all these people at the airport are gonna see 17 or 18 girls with all of our Chanel bags and Louis Vuitton thus, and it just hit me that we’re the biggest target ever”.

Ten people were arrested in connection to the crime in Paris where Kim had $10 million worth of jewellery stolen from her.

