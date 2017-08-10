Kim Kardashian's Throwback Photo To When She Was 15 Has Fans Accusing Her Of Photoshopping It As She Looks 'The Same'

Some fans are seriously confused.

Kim Kardashian treated fans to a throwback photo over on Instagram where she claims that she was just 15 years old.

Seen enjoying an ice cream, the cute photo shows Kim sat on the floor and also demonstrates how little she appears to have changed over the last 20 years.

When is National Ice Cream Day? (This pic was taken by Shelli Azoff when I was 15. First trip to Europe on tour with the Eagles) Allison & I made a journal of this trip. I'm gonna look for it & post it on my app! A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) onAug 8, 2017 at 10:41am PDT

These days, the mum of two is rarely seen in such a casual outfit, but her appearance remained remarkably similar.

Stunned at how little she appears to have changed, fans took to her Instagram account to express their confusion.

One wrote, “You look exactly the same” whilst another remarked, “You do not look 15 here”.

