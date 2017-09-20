WATCH: Kim Kardashian Reveals The Craziest Thing A Fan Has Asked Her To Do For Them

20 September 2017, 15:39

Kim Kardashian

Kim took on Ellen DeGeneres’ burning questions…

There’s not much the world doesn’t know about Kim Kardashian but Ellen DeGeneres still managed to get some secrets out of the Keeping Up… star when she took on her burning questions this week.

Kim Kardashian Reveals North’s Reaction To Her Paris Robbery & Why They Don’t Do Presents

Ellen tasked Kim with a variety of intense questions, including which of her siblings she would most and least like to be stuck in a lift with… she would love to be stuck with Khloe but hate to be in there with Kendall – but that’s because she gets too anxious and would be crying if she was stuck in a lift!

As well as revealing her celeb crush, the one secret she has kept from her parents and whether she thinks she or Kanye have better style, she also explained the weirdest request she’s ever had from a fan too… 

… grown adults have asked her to adopt them. To be fair, that could be a life choice we’d totally be on board with – who wouldn’t want to live with Kimye?! 

> Download Our App Right Here, And Control The Tunes You Wanna Play Right Now!

Kim Kardashian Takes Us On A Tour Of Her Iconic KUWTK House

03:15

Trending On Capital FM

Ariana Grande Lady Cultura

Ariana Grande Has Reportedly Fired A Backing Dancer For Being Racist On Instagram

Ariana Grande

Ellie Goulding and Liam Payne at the Armani LFW ev

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Snapchat Accounts Ariana Kim K Rita Ora

80+ Of The Biggest Celebrities You Really NEED To Add On Snapchat Today

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Hottest Photos

See more Hottest Photos

Kylie Jenner's New Rose Hair

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Visit the site
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Too Good At Goodbyes artwork
    Too Good At Goodbyes
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  2. 2
    What About Us artwork
    What About Us
    Pink
    itunes
  3. 3
    New Rules artwork
    New Rules
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  4. 4
    Lonely Together artwork
    Lonely Together
    Avicii feat. Rita Ora
    itunes
  5. 5
    Look What You Made Me Do artwork
    Look What You Made Me Do
    Taylor Swift
    itunes
  6. 6
    Reggaeton Lento (Remix) artwork
    Reggaeton Lento (Remix)
    Little Mix & CNCO
    itunes
  7. 7
    More Than Friends artwork
    More Than Friends
    James Hype feat. Kelli Leigh
    itunes
  8. 8
    Swish Swish artwork
    Swish Swish
    Katy Perry feat. Nicki Minaj
  9. 9
    Friends artwork
    Friends
    Justin Bieber & Bloodpop
    itunes
  10. 10
    Rain artwork
    Rain
    The Script
    itunes
  11. 11
    Dusk Till Dawn artwork
    Dusk Till Dawn
    ZAYN feat. Sia
    itunes
  12. 12
    Piece By Piece (Idol Version) artwork
    Piece By Piece (Idol Version)
    Kelly Clarkson
    itunes
  13. 13
    Ready For It artwork
    Ready For It
    Taylor Swift
    itunes
  14. 14
    Sun Comes Up artwork
    Sun Comes Up
    Rudimental feat. James Arthur
    itunes
  15. 15
    Feels artwork
    Feels
    Calvin Harris Feat. Pharrell & Katy Perry
    itunes
  16. 16
    Your Song artwork
    Your Song
    Rita Ora
  17. 17
    Subeme La Radio artwork
    Subeme La Radio
    Enrique Iglesias Feat. Matt Terry & Sean
    itunes
  18. 18
    Despacito (Remix) artwork
    Despacito (Remix)
    Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin B
  19. 19
    Mama artwork
    Mama
    Jonas Blue Feat. William Singe
  20. 20
    Crybaby artwork
    Crybaby
    Paloma Faith
    itunes
  21. 21
    Back To You artwork
    Back To You
    Louis Tomlinson & Bebe Rexha
    itunes
  22. 22
    There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back artwork
    There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back
    Shawn Mendes
  23. 23
    Slow Hands artwork
    Slow Hands
    Niall Horan
  24. 24
    One Last Time artwork
    One Last Time
    Ariana Grande
  25. 25
    Symphony artwork
    Symphony
    Clean Bandit Feat. Zara Larsson
  26. 26
    Shape Of You (Remix) artwork
    Shape Of You (Remix)
    Ed Sheeran Feat. Stormzy
  27. 27
    Castle On The Hill artwork
    Castle On The Hill
    Ed Sheeran
  28. 28
    Attention artwork
    Attention
    Charlie Puth
  29. 29
    Came Here For Love artwork
    Came Here For Love
    Sigala Feat. Ella Eyre
    itunes
  30. 30
    Human artwork
    Human
    Rag N Bone Man
  31. 31
    Boys artwork
    Boys
    Charli XCX
    itunes
  32. 32
    Instruction artwork
    Instruction
    Jax Jones Feat. Demi Lovato & Stefflon D
    itunes
  33. 33
    Galway Girl artwork
    Galway Girl
    Ed Sheeran
  34. 34
    Power artwork
    Power
    Little Mix Feat. Stormzy
  35. 35
    Mi Gente artwork
    Mi Gente
    J Balvin & Willy William
    itunes
  36. 36
    Wild Thoughts artwork
    Wild Thoughts
    DJ Khaled Feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller
    itunes
  37. 37
    Unforgettable artwork
    Unforgettable
    French Montana Feat. Swae Lee
    itunes
  38. 38
    Bestie artwork
    Bestie
    Yungen Feat. Yxng Bane
    itunes
  39. 39
    Havana artwork
    Havana
    Camila Cabello feat. Young Thug
    itunes
  40. 40
    Hurtin Me artwork
    Hurtin Me
    Stefflon Don feat. French Montana
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site