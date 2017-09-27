Khloe Kardashian's Pregnancy Was Confirmed By An Executive Producer Of KUWTK & Kim K Is Furious

27 September 2017, 16:22

Khloe Kardashian Pregnant

This whole situation just gets more and more confusing!

So, we know that Khloe Kardashian is seriously loved up with her boo, Tristan Thompson, and yes, they’re annoyingly cute together. 

In fact, just one month ago, Koko gushed over TT in an interview with US magazine 'You', admitting, "I'm in the best relationship I've ever been in and it doesn't take a ring for me to feel that way".

And now according to US Weekly's 'exclusive sources', Khloe is expecting her first child...and is already four months into the pregnancy!

We've already seen the world go mad for Kyle Jenner's pregnancy with close family friend Ryan Seacrest receiving a text from Momager Kris live on air...

Kris Jenner Shares An Update On Daughter Kylie's Pregnancy

00:51

When will the Kardashian drama stop (btw we don't want it to EVER stop)?!

Twitter has given us ALL the lols after the news spread like wildfire last night:

It was only in July that she uploaded a rather intriguing Snapchat, which sent fans into overdrive!

The photo in question showed three loved up polaroid photos of Khloe and Tristan sharing some seriously cute coupley moments, and one of them is captioned “Dad + Mum…”. 

This isn’t the first time that Khloe has referenced having kids with her basketball player beau, as she’s mentioned on Keeping Up With Kardashians in the past that “Tristan and I definitely talk about starting a family. He wants to have about five or six kids with me and that’s lovely. We could start at one and we could grow from there”.

It looks like Khlo also had some handy ways of sending us down the wrong path as in July, she kept tweeting about her hangover! Damn you Khloe, you had us hook like and sinker!

Following all the speculation and news from sources, one of the Executive Producers on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Jeffrey C Jenkins actually confirmed the news on Instagram, before swiftly deleting his post...

Khloe Kardashian Baby Instagram Post
(Picture: Instagram)

But that sent Khloe's sister Kim into a whirlwind of fury and she vented her anger on Twitter, seeming to aim some shots at Jeffrey...

So is Kim saying that there's no pregnancy to confirm or that Jeffrey shouldn't be the one doing it?

Someone help us!!!

Remember when Khloe had a bit of a worrying doctors appointment regarding her fertility earlier this year?

Khloe Kardashian Has A Worrying Fertility Appointment With A Doctor On KUWTK

It doesn't go according to plan for the Kardashian lady and she's worried about her ability to conceive.

01:38

