WATCH: Kourtney Kardashian Hilariously Pranks Sister Kendall By Making Her Think She's Pooed Herself

Kardashians go wild!

Wherevere there's a sleepover, there are plenty of pranks to be played and the Kardashian/Jenner's proved that with their latest video.

In fact, Kourtney wento so far as to try and convince sister Kendall that she had pooed herself in her sleep!

As you can see from the video above, Kourtney and Khloe were bored one night and decided to prank their sleeping sister after she went to bed early. So they asked their followers on Twitter what they should do...

Does anyone have any good prank ideas to do to a sleeping person? Me and @khloekardashian need help. — Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) May 13, 2017

Of course people on Twitter came up with some wild suggestions, but the one they chose was pretty grim...

So they set off to make their sister look like a fool, but she woke up midway through and the whole thing just turned into a big old laugh fest.

Maybe next time you wanna prank someone ladeis, don't take a camera crew into their room whilst they're sleep - they might just twig something's up.

