Love Island's Jonny Says "Goodbye" To Tyla In Shady Instagram Post As He Jets Off To Budapest With Fellow Dumped Islander, Chyna

WTF IS GOING ON!?

Love Island’s Jonny appears to have taken a thinly-veiled swipe at ex bae Tyla Carr on his Instagram story…

… and no, we’re not talking about those photos with new bae Chyna Ellis.

The reality star is on holiday in Budapest at the moment and it would seem that he’s still a little bitter about Tyla’s betrayal by getting with Mike, as Jonny took to social media to share his annoyance.

Jonny told Tyla that he would “wait for her” after he got dumped from the island before her, before she responded “you f**king better”.

Although, like Montana pointed out, Tyla was back to her bubbly self the next day.

Jonny has since coupled up with fellow dumped islander, Chyna, and they’ve jetted off for a break to Budapest.

God Jonny don't mess about does he, dinner with Tyne-Lexi and a weekend away with Chyna take your pick #loveisland2017 pic.twitter.com/JHZxUNnfJT — Lil Evans (@lillie_jay2000) July 23, 2017

Say what?!

Jonny & Chyna after their weekend away, this is jokes!#LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/IRC0iCA6TR — MAGDARLING (@MAGDArlingW) July 23, 2017

However, he made it clear that he’s still livid with Tyla by sharing a photo on Instagram from his holiday of an electric car.

The car isn't Tyla Jonny, no need for more false promises #loveisland pic.twitter.com/cB7XXhYLR3 — Kirsty Scott (@KirstyAnneScott) July 23, 2017

He captioned the photo, “Goodbye bae I’ll wait for you!”.

The Love Island reject added emojis of a waving hand and two crying faces and we’re guessing that the car is a possible reference to Tyla’s surname.

Jonny and Chyna’s holiday comes just days after it was revealed that Tyla and Mike had hooked up just hours after getting booted off the show.

