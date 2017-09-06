Kit Harrington Was Asked If Jon Snow Will Become A Dad In GoT 8 & His Reaction Says Everything!

Did Kit Harrington Just Reveal A GoT Baby Is On The Way?! Credit: Instagram/kitharingtonoff 00:14

SPOILERS...obviously.

Game Of Thrones season 7 has finally wrapped up and it was one hell of a journey right?! White Walkers aplenty, dragons, DEATH and of course two of our favourite character Marvin Gaye'd and got it on.

> You know we love a bit of Thrones here at Capital, download our app for all the juicy GoT gossip!

If you haven't seen season 7 of GoT yet then you might want to stop reading right now...hey we did say spoilers earlier okay?!

Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen FINALLY met and by the last episode they reminded us all why the show is also known as 'A Song Of Ice And Fire', if you catch our drift.

> We're 99% Sure You Didn't Know What Peter Dinklage Did Before 'Game Of Thrones' 'Cos It's Left Us Shook!

And with the rumours well and truly flying, we wouldn't put it past the show creators to throw in a lil Thrones baby! How gorgeous would that baby be by the way?!

A fan couldn't help but ask Kit Harrington at a recent Grand Prix and his reaction told us everything!

Ahem...did anybody else see the ghost of Catelyn Stark last season? Some of us did!