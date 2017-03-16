BREAKING: Jeremy McConnell Has Been Arrested Following Stephanie Davis Assault Claims

Jez is maintaining that he's innocent following his arrest...

After Jeremy McCopnnell's former girlfriend Stephanie Davis shared a worrying post on Snapchat recently, fans were concerened that something was wrong. She also unfollowed the father of her son and the whole thing sparked concerns over the couple's recent reformation in order to co-parent their new born child.

Everything has now escalated as Jeremy has reportedly been arrested for an alleged assault.

A spokesperson for Merseyside Police said, "Following a report of an assault at an address in Stephenson Grove, Rainhill, a man has this morning (16.03.17) been arrested."

"A 27-year-old man from Liverpool city centre has been arrested on suspicion of assault and criminal damage after voluntarily attending a police station on Merseyside. He remains in police custody for questioning."

It is believed that that 27 year old is Jeremy and that he is fully cooperating with the Police enquiry.

Speaking to a tabloid before news of the arrest broke, a source close to Jeremy said, "Jeremy has flown back to Liverpool for questioning. He is continuing to cooperate with officers as they investigate the claim further. He’s hoping to fly back to Ireland later this evening."

At the momemnt there isn't much more information available, but we'll keep things updated as and when we get more news.

