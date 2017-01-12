CBB's James Jordan Causes Another Dramatic Twitter Storm With 'Homophobic' Comments

12 January 2017, 11:33

James Jordan & Coleen Nolan

The former Strictly star has split opinions on social media...

When it comes to Celebrity Big Brother, we love a controversial moment or two. That's why we always want the most outlandish housemates to go in each time, right?

Well it appears that James Jordan certainly got the memo about being controversial because his latest comments have cause one heck of a storm on Twitter.

WHAT?! First Ray J... Now Brandon Block's Left #CBB Following Rumours Of Health Warning!

When speaking to fellow housemate Austin Armacost, who is homosexual, James unleashed a comment that has completely split the internet, with many people claiming it's homophobic whilst others are claiming it's being taken out of context.

Check out the video below and see how it all went down...

James Jordan Faces Backlash After Comments Towards Austin Armacost

00:52

After the pair's relationship seems to have deteriorated in the last couple of days, they were having a bit of a dig at each other as they went to bed. After Austin kicked out at James, he turned and said, "Listen, don't because you don't want me to start. I'll hurt you."

Austin replied, "You're not gonna hurt anybody", before James said, "If you want to start playing with the rough boys, you're gonna get hurt. You're used to playing with little soft boys. Don't play with real boys."

Austin then jabbed back, "Don't play with the dancer. Yeah cos the dancer's the rough boy."

James Jordan

Picture: Channel 5

The exchange sparked a flurry of comments from fans on social media who were split in their thoughts on whether James' 'little soft boys' comment was actually homophobic.

Some fans even felt that Austin's sarcastic comment about the 'dancer being the rough boy' was made in a more derogatory way than James' and opinions really couldn't have been more divided.

One fan even reminded his fellow Twitter users that James was actually the person who said he didn't have a problem with Austin being gay after another housemate, Stacy made comments about him being' the gay boy'...

But whilst this convo caused a split in opinions, there was some news that will please CBB fans everywhere...Friday night's live eviction will still be taking place!

After Ray J left the house and Brandon Block walked, the eviction was in doubt, but according to reports the show must go on.

