The 6 Key People In The Running To Be The Next James Bond & NGL, We Want All Of Them To Have A Turn

10 April 2017, 16:44

James Bond

Some of these would be AMAZING.

The question on everyones lips at the moment is who the F is going to play the next James Bond? 

Will Daniel Craig return as the dapper secret agent or will someone else land the role of a lifetime?

> “I Would Do It!” Ed Sheeran Would Be Honoured To Sing The James Bond Theme Song

We’ve rounded up the hottest rumours so far. 

1. Pearl Mackie 

The actress who is playing Doctor Who’s newest companion Bill already has her sights set on her next role. 

When asked what she wanted to do after her time in the Tardis, Pearl commented that “some of the best things that are out there probably haven’t been written yet, so I wouldn’t like to say anything too defining. There are so many wonderful people out there that I’d love to play and so many characters that don’t exist yet”. 

How very coy. 

What was less coy was that she then went on to admit that she’d “quite like to play James Bond”. 

2. Daniel Craig

Despite stating back in 2015 that he would rather slash his wrists than play James Bond again, Mr Daniel Craig has since backtracked on these statements. “It was the day after filming. I’d been away from home for a year”, he said as he defended his comments. 

There’s also been rumours that he has been offered $150million for two more Bond films, so we would imagine that it would be kinda impossible to say no to that… surely?!

3. Tom Hiddleston

He started out as the bookies favourites, but since he dated Taylor Swift, fans and the media have said that they’re not sure if he will land the role after all. 

However, he could basically use The Night Manager as a public job application for the role of Bond. He’s also got all the characteristics - he’s tall, charming, well dressed and already has a substantial fan base. 

On the other hand, Bond producer Barbara Broccoli reportedly called Tom Hiddleston “too posh” for the role. 

4. Idris Elba 

Perhaps the most popular to land the role is Idris Elba. 

Star of The Wire and Luther, he has long been a front-runner and is a popular option with critics and fans alike. 

Like Tom Hiddleston, he has the characteristics - tall, handsome, charismatic, suave and tough. He’s an established name with a loyal fanbase but isn’t so famous that his fame would take away from the role. 

However, some people think that maybe the moment has passed. At the age of 43, fans think that maybe Idris is too old for the role seeing as the ideal Bond should be in the role for at least a decade. 

5. Tom Hardy 

Not going to lie, probably our favourite option of the lot. 

Tom Hardy sells tickets, simply. Fans go crazy for him and will flock to the cinema to see him in anything - whether that’s his portrayal of both Kray twins in Legend or a one man film in Locke, his dangerous edge and devastatingly handsome good looks mean that he should be a favourite for the next Bond film. 

Tom himself has even weighed in on the debate by saying “there’s a saying amongst us in the fraternity of acting… that if you talk about it [Bond rumours] you’re automatically out of the race. So I can’t possibly comment on that one!”. 

HOW COY. 

6. Aidan Turner

Aidan Turner is the right age for Bond. He’s 32, meaning that even if Daniel Craig is signed up for one more film, Aidan Turner would be in a good position to put the tux on next. 

Our question is: is Aidan Turner famous enough to be Bond? Will people be rushing to the cinema to see him portray the 007 agent?

You May Also Like...

WATCH: 7 Spoilers For The Final 'Pretty Little Liars' Season

01:20

Trending On Capital FM

James Arthur

James Arthur Speaks Out Following Reports He Slammed Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber & ZAYN

Kim Kardashian posts an epic throwback photo of he

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Hottest Photos

See more Hottest Photos

Zayn Malik new tattoo

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Celebrity Waxworks: Taylor Swift

Inside The Pop Waxwork Museum - 35 Amazing Replicas Of Your FAVE Stars

Celebrity Airbnbs - Channing Tatum

Celebrity Airbnbs: 17 Homes To Rent If You Want To Feel Like An A-Lister

Visit the site
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Sign Of The Times artwork
    Sign Of The Times
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  2. 2
    Symphony artwork
    Symphony
    Clean Bandit & Zara Larsson
    itunes
  3. 3
    Galway Girl artwork
    Galway Girl
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  4. 4
    Something Just Like This artwork
    Something Just Like This
    The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
    itunes
  5. 5
    Issues artwork
    Issues
    Julia Michaels
    itunes
  6. 6
    Shape Of You artwork
    Shape Of You
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  7. 7
    No More Sad Songs artwork
    No More Sad Songs
    Little Mix feat. Machine Gun Kelly
    itunes
  8. 8
    Stay artwork
    Stay
    Zedd feat. Alessia Cara
    itunes
  9. 9
    On My Mind artwork
    On My Mind
    Disciples
    itunes
  10. 10
    That's What I Like artwork
    That's What I Like
    Bruno Mars
    itunes
  11. 11
    Chained To The Rhythm artwork
    Chained To The Rhythm
    Katy Perry feat. Skip Marley
    itunes
  12. 12
    Passionfruit artwork
    Passionfruit
    Drake
    itunes
  13. 13
    It Ain't Me artwork
    It Ain't Me
    Kygo feat. Selena Gomez
    itunes
  14. 14
    Human artwork
    Human
    Rag N Bone Man
    itunes
  15. 15
    Castle On The Hill artwork
    Castle On The Hill
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  16. 16
    Ciao Adios artwork
    Ciao Adios
    Anne-Marie
    itunes
  17. 17
    Solo Dance artwork
    Solo Dance
    Martin Jensen
    itunes
  18. 18
    You Don't Know Me artwork
    You Don't Know Me
    Jax Jones feat. Raye
    itunes
  19. 19
    Scared To Be Lonely artwork
    Scared To Be Lonely
    Martin Garrix feat. Dua Lipa
    itunes
  20. 20
    Heatstroke artwork
    Heatstroke
    Calvin Harris feat. Young Thug , Pharrell
    itunes
  21. 21
    Slide artwork
    Slide
    Calvin Harris feat. Frank Ocean & Migos
    itunes
  22. 22
    Skin artwork
    Skin
    Rag 'N' Bone Man
    itunes
  23. 23
    Waterfall artwork
    Waterfall
    Stargate feat. Pink & Sia
    itunes
  24. 24
    Touch artwork
    Touch
    Little Mix
    itunes
  25. 25
    Best Behaviour artwork
    Best Behaviour
    Louisa Johnson
    itunes
  26. 26
    Still Got Time artwork
    Still Got Time
    ZAYN feat. PartyNextDoor
    itunes
  27. 27
    Cold artwork
    Cold
    Maroon 5 feat. Future
    itunes
  28. 28
    Paris artwork
    Paris
    The Chainsmokers
    itunes
  29. 29
    Places artwork
    Places
    Martin Solveig feat. Ina Wroldsen
    itunes
  30. 30
    Perfect artwork
    Perfect
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  31. 31
    Play That Song artwork
    Play That Song
    Train
    itunes
  32. 32
    Green Light artwork
    Green Light
    Lorde
    itunes
  33. 33
    Call On Me (Ryan Riback Remix) artwork
    Call On Me (Ryan Riback Remix)
    Starley
    itunes
  34. 34
    Unsteady (The Voice Final Song) artwork
    Unsteady (The Voice Final Song)
    Mo
    itunes
  35. 35
    No Promises artwork
    No Promises
    Cheat Codes feat. Demi Lovato
    itunes
  36. 36
    I Feel It Coming artwork
    I Feel It Coming
    The Weeknd feat. Daft Punk
    itunes
  37. 37
    September Song artwork
    September Song
    JP Cooper
    itunes
  38. 38
    HUMBLE. artwork
    HUMBLE.
    Kendrick Lamar
    itunes
  39. 39
    Can't Stop The Feeling artwork
    Can't Stop The Feeling
    Justin Timberlake
    itunes
  40. 40
    Be The One artwork
    Be The One
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site