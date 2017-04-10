The 6 Key People In The Running To Be The Next James Bond & NGL, We Want All Of Them To Have A Turn

Some of these would be AMAZING.

The question on everyones lips at the moment is who the F is going to play the next James Bond?

Will Daniel Craig return as the dapper secret agent or will someone else land the role of a lifetime?

We’ve rounded up the hottest rumours so far.

1. Pearl Mackie

The actress who is playing Doctor Who’s newest companion Bill already has her sights set on her next role.

When asked what she wanted to do after her time in the Tardis, Pearl commented that “some of the best things that are out there probably haven’t been written yet, so I wouldn’t like to say anything too defining. There are so many wonderful people out there that I’d love to play and so many characters that don’t exist yet”.

How very coy.

What was less coy was that she then went on to admit that she’d “quite like to play James Bond”.

2. Daniel Craig

Despite stating back in 2015 that he would rather slash his wrists than play James Bond again, Mr Daniel Craig has since backtracked on these statements. “It was the day after filming. I’d been away from home for a year”, he said as he defended his comments.

There’s also been rumours that he has been offered $150million for two more Bond films, so we would imagine that it would be kinda impossible to say no to that… surely?!

3. Tom Hiddleston

He started out as the bookies favourites, but since he dated Taylor Swift, fans and the media have said that they’re not sure if he will land the role after all.

However, he could basically use The Night Manager as a public job application for the role of Bond. He’s also got all the characteristics - he’s tall, charming, well dressed and already has a substantial fan base.

On the other hand, Bond producer Barbara Broccoli reportedly called Tom Hiddleston “too posh” for the role.

4. Idris Elba

Perhaps the most popular to land the role is Idris Elba.

Star of The Wire and Luther, he has long been a front-runner and is a popular option with critics and fans alike.

Like Tom Hiddleston, he has the characteristics - tall, handsome, charismatic, suave and tough. He’s an established name with a loyal fanbase but isn’t so famous that his fame would take away from the role.

However, some people think that maybe the moment has passed. At the age of 43, fans think that maybe Idris is too old for the role seeing as the ideal Bond should be in the role for at least a decade.

5. Tom Hardy

Not going to lie, probably our favourite option of the lot.

Tom Hardy sells tickets, simply. Fans go crazy for him and will flock to the cinema to see him in anything - whether that’s his portrayal of both Kray twins in Legend or a one man film in Locke, his dangerous edge and devastatingly handsome good looks mean that he should be a favourite for the next Bond film.

Tom himself has even weighed in on the debate by saying “there’s a saying amongst us in the fraternity of acting… that if you talk about it [Bond rumours] you’re automatically out of the race. So I can’t possibly comment on that one!”.

HOW COY.

6. Aidan Turner

Aidan Turner is the right age for Bond. He’s 32, meaning that even if Daniel Craig is signed up for one more film, Aidan Turner would be in a good position to put the tux on next.

Our question is: is Aidan Turner famous enough to be Bond? Will people be rushing to the cinema to see him portray the 007 agent?

You May Also Like...