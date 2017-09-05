This Leaked iPhone Video Reveals A Daring New Design & Backs Up Those 'iPhone X' Rumours

There's only one week to go until we get a glimpse of the brand new device!

Every year, September brings us an exciting new Apple event.

Whether the company are releasing a brand new iPhone, an Apple Watch or even a new iOS, we get pretty excited!

So you can imagine how excited we were when this leaked video reportedly showing the brand new iPhone in all its glory emerged...

As you can see from the video, the new iPhone has a much larger screen than the iPhone 7 and also includes an additional segment at the top which is likely to house a larger camera than before.

The on-screen time display has also now moved to the top left, with the battery and other icons moving over to the right hand side of the new camera housing.

The video is super grainy and we obviously won't know just how accurate it is until Apple make their announcement on 12th September, but that hasn't stopped rumours flooding the internet.

What 2 Expect At Apple's Event!



*4K Apple TV (A10 Fusion Chip)



*iPhone X Edition

*iPhone 7s

*iPhone 7s Plus



*Apple Watch V3 (LTE Version) pic.twitter.com/F3BZesEa5d — Aaron Mason (@AaronAMason) September 4, 2017

There's even strong rumours that the new iPhone won't be called the iPhone 8 as everyone expected, but that it will instead be named iPhone X.

People are expecting an iPhone 7s and 7s Plus release as well as the iPhone X and a new Apple Watch, so it looks set to be a busy September for the tech giants!

