Does This Video Show A Leaked "Jet White" iPhone 7?

28 December 2016, 16:23

White iPhone 7

By Matt Garforth

SO SHINY!

The world lost all chill back in September when Apple released its glossy Jet Black iPhone 7 and 7 Plus.

It proved to be a massive seller for the fruity tech giant, selling out before it was even release - so it's no surprise that rumours surfaced that Apple would be revealing a "Jet White" version at some point

> iPhone 8: Everything You Need To Know About 2017's Brand New Must-Have Smartphone

This video surfaced on Twitter, apparently showing a leaked version of Apple's new monochromatic handset - but before you get your hopes up, it's pretty much DEFINITELY a fake.

For starters, the smaller iPhone 7 shown above doesn't have an Apple logo like its bigger brother.

Oh, and there are numerous third party companies who'll jazz up your iPhone with after market back panels - one of which being Colorware, who think this jobby looks a little familiar...

Regardless of whether or not this is real, it looks damn fine!

Currently, if you want a white iPhone, you're limited to a silver, gold or rose gold (pink, yeah?) backplate - so this Jet White version would be a great addition to the lineup!

You May Also Like...

Shawn Mendes Plays The Snapchat Game With Jack and Conor

Shawn Mendes plays the Snapchat game with Jack and Conor Maynard, if you've ever wanted to be asked

02:43

Trending On Capital FM

Shawn Mendes Jingle Bell Ball 2016

Watch ALL The Live Performances From The Jingle Bell Ball 2016

Cheryl

Cheryl Shows Off An Even Bigger ‘Pregnancy Bump’ As She Visits Kimberley Walsh’s New Baby

Cheryl

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App!

Comments

Loading...

Hottest Photos

See more Hottest Photos

Mac Miller posts sweet photo of Ariana Grande doin

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

BT40 2016 No.1 Vote

Every Vodafone Big Top 40 No.1 Single Of 2016

Matt Terry Christmas Big Top 40

2016's Christmas Day Top 10

The Vodafone Big Top 40

Visit the site
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Rockabye artwork
    Rockabye
    Clean Bandit feat. Sean Paul & Anne Marie
    itunes
  2. 2
    I Would Like artwork
    I Would Like
    Zara Larsson
    itunes
  3. 3
    Human artwork
    Human
    Rag N Bone Man
    itunes
  4. 4
    24K Magic artwork
    24K Magic
    Bruno Mars
    itunes
  5. 5
    Shout Out To My Ex artwork
    Shout Out To My Ex
    Little Mix
    itunes
  6. 6
    Black Beatles artwork
    Black Beatles
    Rae Sremmurd
    itunes
  7. 7
    TOUCH
    Little Mix
    itunes
  8. 8
    Starboy artwork
    Starboy
    The Weeknd feat. Daft Punk
    itunes
  9. 9
    So Good artwork
    So Good
    Louisa Johnson
    itunes
  10. 10
    When Christmas Comes Around artwork
    When Christmas Comes Around
    Matt Terry
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site