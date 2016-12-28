Does This Video Show A Leaked "Jet White" iPhone 7?

SO SHINY!

The world lost all chill back in September when Apple released its glossy Jet Black iPhone 7 and 7 Plus.

It proved to be a massive seller for the fruity tech giant, selling out before it was even release - so it's no surprise that rumours surfaced that Apple would be revealing a "Jet White" version at some point

Could this be the Jet White iPhone 7? pic.twitter.com/pHoDiZ63ON — Sonny Dickson (@SonnyDickson) December 27, 2016

This video surfaced on Twitter, apparently showing a leaked version of Apple's new monochromatic handset - but before you get your hopes up, it's pretty much DEFINITELY a fake.

For starters, the smaller iPhone 7 shown above doesn't have an Apple logo like its bigger brother.

Oh, and there are numerous third party companies who'll jazz up your iPhone with after market back panels - one of which being Colorware, who think this jobby looks a little familiar...

Our custom painted Gloss White iPhone 7 Skins are getting lots of attention in the press lately. Grab yours here: https://t.co/BU0WNO9jwC pic.twitter.com/Lihs6iEAyv — ColorWare (@ColorWare) December 28, 2016

Regardless of whether or not this is real, it looks damn fine!

Currently, if you want a white iPhone, you're limited to a silver, gold or rose gold (pink, yeah?) backplate - so this Jet White version would be a great addition to the lineup!

