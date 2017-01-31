Find Out Exactly How Much It Would Cost You To Rent These Iconic Netflix Homes

31 January 2017, 16:23

Netflix Homes to rent

An American property company has released the rent figures for a whole host of Netflix homes & we're starting to save up.

We've always wondered how TV characters actually afford the houses they live in. We all remember how the gang from 'Friends' sub-let their apartment from Monica's grandmother, however it's not that simple for the characters from your fave Netflix programmes.

Netflix Have Released A Mario Style Game With Your Fave Characters & Nothing Else Matters

You see, like us normal people, those characters have to dish out some serious cash to stay in their homes. Thanks to ForRent.com, we now know exactly how much!

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

unbreakable kimmy schmidt

We'd all like to be able to frolic around New York like the lovely Kimmy but it can get a little expensive! Her two bedroom apartment would come out at $1300 per month. Luckily she has Titus to help share the cost!

Pro: Umm...you're in New York...

Con:....yeah, New York is expensive.

Stranger Things

stranger things home

Joyce's three bedroom single story home in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana might be a little bit of a steal at only $767 per month...then again, you might have massive monsters bursting through the walls at any point so...you know, swings and roundabouts.

Pro: You get to hang out with Millie Bobby Brown, which let's face it, is a life goal of 99% of the world.

Con: Expect massive electricity bills thanks to a seemingly endless amount of fairy lights.

Luke Cage

Kicking ass all day and all night doesn't pay the bills you know. But then when you're renting an apartment above a chinese restaurant which needs protection...it actually does! But if you don't have Luke Cage's skills that'll be $2100 please!

Pro: There's Chinese food underneath your apartment...takeaways instantly become sit-ins!

Con: Loads of gangsters will be knocking down your door in search of Luke.

BEST. NEWS. EVER. Netflix Have Just Revolutionised The Way You'll Use The App In Their Latest Update!

Bojack Horseman

This one shouldn't suprise you. Bojack Horseman's posh Hollywood Hills abode comes to a staggering $27000 a month! That's all well and good if you're a TV sitcom legen like Bojack but that might take a little saving for the rest of us.

Pro: You can oversee the whole of Hollywood from your front room!

Con: The previous resident is a manic depressive horse, so who knows what you'll find.

Narcos

A zoo, helipads, an airstrip, a go kart track and a bullfighting arena. That's just a few things that you'll be inheriting if you were to rent Narcos' Colombian retreat. Including the house itself, that comes to MILLIONS.

Pro: Didn't you read the sentence above this? Your own go-kart track!

Con: Druglord is also your landlord.

You may also like...

Stranger Things vs. Harry Potter

What would happen if the worlds of Stranger Things and Harry Potter collided?

01:03

Trending On Capital FM

Bianca Gascoigne

Bianca Gascoigne's Boyfriend Breaks His Silence About Her CBB Romance With Jamie

Kylie Jenner and Tyga cosy up on holiday

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Hottest Photos

See more Hottest Photos

Kendall Jenner and ASAP Rocky

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Fashion Moments

This Week's 7 MOST-TALKED About Fashion Moments (27th January)

Skins Cast

Skins Is Ten Years Old Today So Celebrate Feeling Old AF By Looking At What The Cast Are Up To Now

The Vodafone Big Top 40

Visit the site
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Shape Of You artwork
    Shape Of You
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  2. 2
    Castle On The Hill artwork
    Castle On The Hill
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  3. 3
    You Don't Know Me artwork
    You Don't Know Me
    Jax Jones feat. Raye
    itunes
  4. 4
    Be The One artwork
    Be The One
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  5. 5
    No Lie artwork
    No Lie
    Sean Paul feat. Dua Lipa
    itunes
  6. 6
    Human artwork
    Human
    Rag N Bone Man
    itunes
  7. 7
    Call On Me (Ryan Riback Remix) artwork
    Call On Me (Ryan Riback Remix)
    Starley
    itunes
  8. 8
    Paris artwork
    Paris
    The Chainsmokers
    itunes
  9. 9
    Rockabye artwork
    Rockabye
    Clean Bandit feat. Sean Paul & Anne Marie
    itunes
  10. 10
    Touch artwork
    Touch
    Little Mix
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site