There Are Two Christmas Songs That Earn MORE Every Year Than Mariah Carey!

23 December 2016, 15:30

Highest Grossing Christmas Songs

By Matt Garforth

But still... you wouldn't turn your nose up at £375k, would you Mariah?

There's only a few more days left of listening to nothing but absolute festive bangers - but did you ever sit and work out how much the acts behind the classics earn in royalties each year?

Of course you didn't - you're too busy eating mince pies and dodging awkward questions from your grandma...

> Capital's A-Z Of 2016: Everything GOOD About The Last 12 Months Worth Remembering

Well, fortunately, someone from The Mail HAS worked out how much each of the big Christmas songs earns their artist each year - and the numbers are HUGE!

It might not be surprising that we're talking hundreds of grand per song, but we were pretty shocked that Mariah Carey's EPIC 'All I Want For Christmas' didn't come out on top!

Check out the full top 10 below.

 

1. Slade - 'Merry Christmas Everybody' - £500,000/yr

 

2. The Pogues feat. Kirsty McColl - 'Fairytale Of New York' - £400,000/yr

 

3. Mariah Carey - 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' - £376,000/yr

 

4. Bing Crosby - 'White Christmas' - £328,000/yr

 

5. Wham! - 'Last Christmas' £300,000/yr

 

6. Paul McCartney - 'Wonderful Christmas Time' - £260,000/yr

 

7. Jona Lewie - 'Stop The Cavalry' - £120,000/yr

 

8. The Pretenders - '2000 Miles' - £102,000/yr

 

9. Cliff Richard - 'Mistletoe & Wine' - £100,000/yr

 

10. East 17 - 'Stay Another Day' - £97,000/yr

 

You May Also Like...

The Best Bits Of Little Mix in 2016!

We put together a compilation of all the best bits from the years this year!

02:52

Trending On Capital FM

Shawn Mendes Jingle Bell Ball 2016

Watch ALL The Live Performances From The Jingle Bell Ball 2016

Cheryl

Cheryl Shows Off An Even Bigger ‘Pregnancy Bump’ As She Visits Kimberley Walsh’s New Baby

Cheryl

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App!

Comments

Loading...

Hottest Photos

See more Hottest Photos

Mac Miller posts sweet photo of Ariana Grande doin

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Christmas Jumpers

The 8 Celebrities Who Make Pulling Off A Christmas Jumper Look Easy

Capital's A-Z Of 2016

Capital's A-Z Of 2016

The Vodafone Big Top 40

Visit the site
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Human artwork
    Human
    Rag N Bone Man
    itunes
  2. 2
    Rockabye artwork
    Rockabye
    Clean Bandit feat. Sean Paul & Anne Marie
    itunes
  3. 3
    When Christmas Comes Around artwork
    When Christmas Comes Around
    Matt Terry
    itunes
  4. 4
    Touch artwork
    Touch
    Little Mix
    itunes
  5. 5
    I Would Like artwork
    I Would Like
    Zara Larsson
    itunes
  6. 6
    Just Hold On artwork
    Just Hold On
    Louis Tomlinson And Steve Aoki
    itunes
  7. 7
    I Feel It Coming artwork
    I Feel It Coming
    The Weeknd feat. Daft Punk
    itunes
  8. 8
    24K Magic artwork
    24K Magic
    Bruno Mars
    itunes
  9. 9
    Black Beatles artwork
    Black Beatles
    Rae Sremmurd
    itunes
  10. 10
    Love My Life artwork
    Love My Life
    Robbie Williams
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site