Harry Styles Just Announced His First Ever World Tour - Here's Where You Can See Him Live...

28 April 2017, 13:51

Harry Styles

The 1D star is heading on the road by himself for the first time and we can't wait to see him perform!

Harry Styles has just announced the dates for his first ever world tour and we're so excited for it! 

Even though we've only heard two tracks from his debut album, which is due out on 12th May, we can guarantee that tickets for this tour will absolutely fly of the shelves, such is the popularity of Mr Styles.

Fans Have Jumped To Harry Styles' Defence After Claims He Ripped Off A 70's Classic

Harry Styles' World Tour Dates

19/09 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic
20/09 - Los Angeles, CA - The Greek Theatre
25/09 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
26/09 - Chicago, IL - The Chicago Theatre
28/09 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall
30/09 - Boston, MA - Wang Theatre
01/10 - Washington DC - DAR Constitution Hall
04/10 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall
05/10 - Upper Darby, PA - Tower Theater
08/10 - Atlanta, GA - Roxy
10/10 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Irving Music Factory
11/10 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theater
14/10 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre
25/10 - Paris, France - L'Olympia
27/10 - Cologne, Germany - Palladium
29/10 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo
30/10 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo
01/11 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo Manchester
02/11 - Glasgow, UK - SEC Armadillo
05/11 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset
07/11 - Berlin, Germany - Tempodrome
08/11 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live
10/11 - Milan, Italy - Alcatraz
23/11 - Singapore - The Star Theatre
26/11 - Sydney, Australia - Enmore Theatre
30/11 - Australia, Melbourne - Forum Theatre
02/11 - Auckland, New Zealand - Spark Arena
07/11 - Tokyo, Japan - EX Theater
08/11 - Tokyo, Japan - EX Theater

 

As you can see, UK dates include two nights at London's Eventim Apollo as well as live shows in Manchester and Glasgow. With the first tour date not until 19th September, fans have got plenty of time to learn all the lyrics from Harry's debut album.

Talking about the release, Harry recently said, "It's very much like giving birth - without the pain, obviously.  It was very exciting. It was nerve wracking. Also, very exciting to have a job again. But I think honestly, any time you are putting something out that's kind of a piece of you, I guess it's quite a vulnerable feeling."

"But it is exciting. I like it. And I think that helps in terms of the nerves. I think if I was putting something out that I didn't like, then I'd be much more nervous."

 

Tickets

No information on when tickets will be available has been shared yet, but we'll be sure to keep you updated as soon as anything is released.

Support Acts

No information on the support acts for the tour dates has been shared yet either, but you'd imagine every artist would love the chance to open for Harry on his debut world tour, so we're guessing there's going to be some great guests joining him.

Just get these dates in your calendar right now people!

