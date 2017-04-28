Harry Styles Just Announced His First Ever World Tour - Here's Where You Can See Him Live...

The 1D star is heading on the road by himself for the first time and we can't wait to see him perform!

Harry Styles has just announced the dates for his first ever world tour and we're so excited for it!

Even though we've only heard two tracks from his debut album, which is due out on 12th May, we can guarantee that tickets for this tour will absolutely fly of the shelves, such is the popularity of Mr Styles.

Harry Styles' World Tour Dates

19/09 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic

20/09 - Los Angeles, CA - The Greek Theatre

25/09 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

26/09 - Chicago, IL - The Chicago Theatre

28/09 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall

30/09 - Boston, MA - Wang Theatre

01/10 - Washington DC - DAR Constitution Hall

04/10 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

05/10 - Upper Darby, PA - Tower Theater

08/10 - Atlanta, GA - Roxy

10/10 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Irving Music Factory

11/10 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theater

14/10 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre

25/10 - Paris, France - L'Olympia

27/10 - Cologne, Germany - Palladium

29/10 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo

30/10 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo

01/11 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo Manchester

02/11 - Glasgow, UK - SEC Armadillo

05/11 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset

07/11 - Berlin, Germany - Tempodrome

08/11 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live

10/11 - Milan, Italy - Alcatraz

23/11 - Singapore - The Star Theatre

26/11 - Sydney, Australia - Enmore Theatre

30/11 - Australia, Melbourne - Forum Theatre

02/11 - Auckland, New Zealand - Spark Arena

07/11 - Tokyo, Japan - EX Theater

08/11 - Tokyo, Japan - EX Theater

As you can see, UK dates include two nights at London's Eventim Apollo as well as live shows in Manchester and Glasgow. With the first tour date not until 19th September, fans have got plenty of time to learn all the lyrics from Harry's debut album.

Talking about the release, Harry recently said, "It's very much like giving birth - without the pain, obviously. It was very exciting. It was nerve wracking. Also, very exciting to have a job again. But I think honestly, any time you are putting something out that's kind of a piece of you, I guess it's quite a vulnerable feeling."

"But it is exciting. I like it. And I think that helps in terms of the nerves. I think if I was putting something out that I didn't like, then I'd be much more nervous."

Tickets

No information on when tickets will be available has been shared yet, but we'll be sure to keep you updated as soon as anything is released.

Support Acts

No information on the support acts for the tour dates has been shared yet either, but you'd imagine every artist would love the chance to open for Harry on his debut world tour, so we're guessing there's going to be some great guests joining him.

Just get these dates in your calendar right now people!

