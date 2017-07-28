This Harry Potter Theory About Why There Are So Few Pupils In His Class Is Legit Heartbreaking

Excuse us whilst we go and find the box of tissues to wipe away ALL. THE. TEARS.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 may have been released back in 2011, but this is another reminder that JK Rowling’s magical madness will be f’ing with our brains for years to come.

In the latest plot twist, a Potter fan has attempted to explain the number of students in Harry’s school year at Hogwarts and it’s actually quite depressing.

Whilst JK Rowling has previously stated that around 1000 students attended the wizard school during Harry’s era, eagle eyed fans have noticed that if you do the math by dividing 1000 students by seven years at Hogwarts, that’s only 143.

Then divide those students up by the number of houses in Hogwarts, which is (obviously) four and that brings you to 35. But yet there seems to only be around 18 boys in Harry’s year.

The user points out: “What if there were less students in the Hogwarts Class of 1998 because the period when the other kids would have been conceived (1979-1981) was when Voldemort’s reign of power was at its peak?

“Between the dozens of adults who joined the Order, the dozens of civilians who were killed in Death Eater raids, and the dozens of adults that didn’t want to bring a child into the world, just then… It’s actually entirely possible that there was a baby drought for a few years in the wizarding world, leading to a small class size a decade later”.

So to sum up, Voldemort ruined the world back in the late 1970’s and early 1980’s and thus, was the reason that there weren’t more wizards born to later attend Hogwarts.

