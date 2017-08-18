Just Loads Of Hilarious Gemma Collins Memes That You Need Saved In Your Camera Roll This Second

18 August 2017, 14:43

Gemma Collins Memes

Single handedly our favourite thing rn.

Ah. Good ol' GC. You may recognise Gemma Collins for her stint on the hugely popular reality show, 'The Only Way Is Essex'. You may have caught her bawling her eyes out on 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!'

Or, like anyone right now, you've seen her plastered all over Twitter, Facebook and anywhere else with a screen, because she's become the meme the world needs.

Remember The 'Success Kid' Meme? Here's What He Looks Like Now...

Having been one of the most - let's say - expressive characters on 'TOWIE', Gemma has become, randomly, an Internet sensation overnight, with people using GIFs and videos to illustrate their point.

And the best part? There's a video for any moment you could possibly need - hungover? She's got you. Tired of work? GC's there. You're upset because you've placed your DVD of 'Legally Blonde 2' in the case for 'Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban'? There's even one for that, weirdly...

Just sit back, enjoy, and get saving. You're gonna need them.

Download Our App Now. After All, It's What Gemma Collins Would Do...

Erm, Jax Jones, bro - when are you gonna drop this dope song with Chris and Kem from 'Love Island'?

