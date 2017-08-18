Just Loads Of Hilarious Gemma Collins Memes That You Need Saved In Your Camera Roll This Second

Single handedly our favourite thing rn.

Ah. Good ol' GC. You may recognise Gemma Collins for her stint on the hugely popular reality show, 'The Only Way Is Essex'. You may have caught her bawling her eyes out on 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!'

Or, like anyone right now, you've seen her plastered all over Twitter, Facebook and anywhere else with a screen, because she's become the meme the world needs.

Having been one of the most - let's say - expressive characters on 'TOWIE', Gemma has become, randomly, an Internet sensation overnight, with people using GIFs and videos to illustrate their point.

And the best part? There's a video for any moment you could possibly need - hungover? She's got you. Tired of work? GC's there. You're upset because you've placed your DVD of 'Legally Blonde 2' in the case for 'Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban'? There's even one for that, weirdly...

Just sit back, enjoy, and get saving. You're gonna need them.

dua lipa: don't pick up the phone. you know he's only calling cause he's drunk and alone

me:pic.twitter.com/1w1Kg0IpkQ — ‍ً‏ (@lustforgays) August 14, 2017

me sharing goss with all my friends in the groupchat pic.twitter.com/pBZLpcbvYR — freddie◡̈⃝ (@hairjpg) August 15, 2017

me waiting for the bouncer to let me in to the club after handing them my ID pic.twitter.com/apkkjWiaMV — john (@Scarlet4UrMa) July 22, 2017

Me walking in to school tomorrow to get my results @missgemcollins pic.twitter.com/06nulrXSa5 — libby (@ChezzasSoldierX) August 16, 2017

When your mum tells you, you've got to start getting the bus to school. #gemmacollins #nationaltreasure pic.twitter.com/RoPX2Jfejq — Tracey Baker (@Mrs_Bakerkamp) August 18, 2017

when you're at Nando's and you can't decide whether you want your chicken mild, medium or hot #gemmacollins pic.twitter.com/laOeeDt8di — will. (@zaraxariana) August 18, 2017

you: stop retweeting Gemma Collins videos or I'll unfollow you



me: pic.twitter.com/9JeDrsG3LW — gemma collins news (@JacquesLachetta) August 18, 2017

