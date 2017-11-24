Gemma Collins Found Collapsed At A Home In Essex & Is Receiving Emergency Medial Treatment

24 November 2017, 11:43

Gemma Collins

We're sending her all our love right now!

TOWIE star Gemma Collins has collapsed at the home of her make up artist and was rushed to hospital.

Gemma had been preparing for work responsibilities when she went to the bathroom, but was later found collapsed on the floor.

Medical professionals were immediately called and there are reports that Gemma may need to be rushed to hospital.

 

A post shared by Gemma Collins (@gemmacollins1) onNov 22, 2017 at 4:32am PST

Speaking to a tabloid, one source said, "Gemma had filming commitments this morning but everything has ground to a halt following her shock collapse. She was getting ready for the day at her makeup artist Lisa's home and then nipped to the bathroom."

"The next thing Lisa knew was that Gemma had fallen to the floor – so she called for immediate medical attention and may now need to go to hospital."

"Gemma has struggled with some ill health recently after suffering with kidney stone symptoms. Family and friends are hoping that she will make a rapid recovery but for now Towie filming has been put on hold."

 

A post shared by Gemma Collins (@gemmacollins1) onNov 22, 2017 at 5:40am PST

The story is still developing and we'll bring you updates as soon as details are released.

We're hoping Gemma is ok and that she's back to full health asap!

> Download Our New App For All The Lates Celeb News!

Whilst you're here, check out what Gemma had to say about collabing with Adele recently...

