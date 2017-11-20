Gaz Beadle Gets Used To Being A Dad In Shock New Instagram Post That Totally Confused Everyone

20 November 2017, 15:21

Gaz Beadle Baby

Gaz and GF Emma looked so cute with the little ones.

Ever since Geordie Shore star Gaz Beadle and his girlfriend Emma McVey announced they were having their first baby, we've been sitting on the edge of our seats waiting for the big day to arrive.

Well Gaz recently took to Instagram and confused us all by posting two pictures of himself and Emma with babies in their arms!

> The Reason Kylie Jenner’s Not Been Pictured Lately Is That She’s “Insecure” About Her Pregnancy Body

Firstly, Gaz posted this picture of himself with the biggest grin ever whilst holding a gorgeous little baby...

Gaz Beadle
(Pic: Instagram)

Of course no one had heard any news that Emma had given birth already, especially as it would've been really early, so of course people were shocked.

The comments section alongside the pic was filled with people congratulating the couple with one writing 'Ur baby??? So cute. Happy birth' whilst another commented 'Cute u now a father so r u coming back from Geordie shore'.

But the Geordie lad cleared the whole thing up by posting a second picture of himself and Emma holding a baby each and captioned it 'Amazing night visiting our friends new born twins.... getting some practice in..... '.

 

Amazing night visiting our friends new born twins.... getting some practice in..... @emma_jane1392

A post shared by gazgshore (@gazgshore) onNov 19, 2017 at 10:47am PST

So it was their friends babies and they were just practicing their parenting skills in preparation! Guess we can all calm down and keep waiting for the couple to have their own baby in the next few weeks then.

How cute do their friends babies look though!?

> Download Our Fancy New App For All The Latest On Gaz's Baby!

Talking of babies, check out the moment Kim Kardashian let slip the gender of her unborn baby...

Hottest Photos

See more Hottest Photos

Pictures Of The Week Capital 20th November 2017

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music & Celebrity

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Blinded By Your Grace, Pt. 2 (feat. MNEK)
    Stormzy
    itunes
  2. 2
    Anywhere
    Rita Ora
    itunes
  3. 3
    Walk On Water (feat. Beyonce)
    Eminem
    itunes
  4. 4
    Havana
    Camila Cabello
    itunes
  5. 5
    Perfect
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  6. 6
    Silence (feat. Khalid)
    Marshmello
    itunes
  7. 7
    Too Good At Goodbyes artwork
    Too Good At Goodbyes
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  8. 8
    Golden Slumbers
    Elbow
    itunes
  9. 9
    One Last Song
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  10. 10
    Dusk Till Dawn (feat. Sia)
    ZAYN
    itunes
  11. 11
    I Miss You (feat. Julia Michaels)
    Clean Bandit
    itunes
  12. 12
    Wolves
    Selena Gomez, Marshmello
    itunes
  13. 13
    Man's Not Hot
    Big Shaq
    itunes
  14. 14
    Reggaeton Lento (Remix)
    CNCO & Little Mix
    itunes
  15. 15
    Bedroom Floor
    Liam Payne
    itunes
  16. 16
    What About Us
    P!nk
    itunes
  17. 17
    How Long
    Charlie Puth
    itunes
  18. 18
    Decline artwork
    Decline
    Raye feat. Mr Eazi
    itunes
  19. 19
    New Rules
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  20. 20
    Lonely Together (feat. Rita Ora)
    Avicii
    itunes
  21. 21
    Finders Keepers
    Mabel
    itunes
  22. 22
    rockstar (feat. 21 Savage)
    Post Malone
    itunes
  23. 23
    Gorgeous artwork
    Gorgeous
    Taylor Swift
    itunes
  24. 24
    Lemon
    N.E.R.D & Rihanna
    itunes
  25. 25
    Young Dumb & Broke
    Khalid
    itunes
  26. 26
    Dirty Sexy Money (feat. Charli XCX & French Montana)
    David Guetta, Afrojack
    itunes
  27. 27
    17
    MK
    itunes
  28. 28
    Hurtin Me artwork
    Hurtin Me
    Stefflon Don Feat. French Montana
    itunes
  29. 29
    Friends
    Justin Bieber & BloodPop
    itunes
  30. 30
    Shape Of You
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  31. 31
    Cola
    Camelphat & Elderbrook
    itunes
  32. 32
    Heartline
    Craig David
    itunes
  33. 33
    More Than Friends artwork
    More Than Friends
    James Hype feat. Kelli Leigh
    itunes
  34. 34
    Bestie artwork
    Bestie
    Yungen Feat. Yxng Bane
    itunes
  35. 35
    Unforgettable
    French Montana
    itunes
  36. 36
    It's a Beautiful World
    Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds
    itunes
  37. 37
    Castle On The Hill
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  38. 38
    Despacito (Remix) [feat. Justin Bieber]
    Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee
    itunes
  39. 39
    The Thing About Love artwork
    The Thing About Love
    Matt Terry
    itunes
  40. 40
    What Lovers Do (feat. SZA)
    Maroon 5
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site