Forbes’ Richest Women In Music 2017 Have Been Revealed & The Top One Wins By A MILE

21 November 2017, 12:41

Total #GirlBosses, the lot of ‘em.

We all know the likes of Adele, Taylor Swift and Beyoncé are pretty big players in the world of music, but these ladies have just been named the top three highest earning female stars in music 2017!

Yep, Beyoncé (obvs) topped the Forbes charts with a humungous $105million earnings in the past year, absolutely leaving the competition in the dust, with her closest rival Adele earning only(!) $69million.

Tay Tay came in at third with less than half of Queen Bey’s earnings at $44million, which – let’s be honest – we would definitely not turn our noses up at either!

The full list of Forbes’ highest earning female musicians 2017 is:

  1. Beyonce - $105million
  2. Adele - $69million
  3. Taylor Swift - $44million
  4. Celine Dion - $42million
  5. Jennifer Lopez - $38million
  6. Dolly Parton - $37million
  7. Rihanna - $36million
  8. Britney Spears - $34million
  9. Katy Perry - $33million
  10. Barbara Streisand - $30million 

According to Forbes, the figures are pre-tax income between June 2016/17 and don’t count fees taken by agents, managers and lawyers – but even so, you can pretty much guarantee these ladies got a PREEEETY big take home salary at the end of it.

Nope, we’re not jealous at all… (OK, maybe a LITTLE bit). 

