The 10 Types Of People You Will DEFINITELY See At Fashion Week

Now Playing
Rockabye Clean Bandit feat. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie Download 'Rockabye' on iTunes
15 February 2017, 17:24
To celebrate the start of fashion month, we've put together your comprehensive guide of who you can expect to see in New York, London, Milan and Paris. You have been warned.
Fashion Month is upon us! Some of us don't care, some of us care too much. Whether it is New York, London, Milan or Paris, there are 10 types of people that will DEFINITELY be attending.
Can be identified by their Zara equivalent of last season's Chloe.
She probably won’t even get into the show, but it’s ALL about hanging around outside.
...who wears the most outlandish outfit there is, so that in between taking other peoples photos, they can have their photo taken and hopefully end up on a blog somewhere. YAY.
Their mother, godmother, auntie, nan, sister, best friend, second cousin once removed is a fashion editor or something… dahhhhhhling.
At a show of the designer you have NEVER heard of, is an intern who has been sent from the fashion team in lieu of one of the ‘big dogs’ actually going. She looks terrified due to the fear of being thrown out infront of everyone. That’s fashion, babe.
The person who is wearing a bin-bag for a dress or a child’s cheerleading uniform is not being ironic or doing it for fancy dress – THEY WANT THEIR PHOTO TAKEN.
Do not satisfy these people – you are feeding their egos.
Until they get free goodie bags… and alcohol and food at the after parties. Suddenly, it’s not THAT bad.
Because cameras and iPhones just don’t cut it anymore, apparently.
They will ask EVERYONE how they can get into the Burberry show with about 0.1% of people actually acknowledging their existence.
Because they can’t be late for the next show or their SUPER important lunch reservations.
The Crunch - Most Awkward Fashion Moments
00:38