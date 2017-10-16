13 Dirty, Adult Jokes You Missed In Your Favourite Cartoons When You Were A Kid

Childhood ruined in 3, 2, 1...

Remember the days where you'd rush home from school, with your juice box in hand, just to see what antics Kenan & Kel would get up to? Those were the days. Sweet. Blissful. Innocent. Days.

Well, you'd be wrong for thinking that, because - back in the day - children's TV was dark, man.

> QUIZ: If You Don't Get All Of These Hannah Montana Questions Right, Did You Even Have A Childhood?

WARNING: The following snaps of children's TV may ruin your entire past, and change you for the worst... You've been warned.

Like the time Genie said "I thought the earth wasn't supposed to move until the honeymoon" in 'Aladdin and the King of Thieves'...

Pic: Disney



Or when Marty, from 'Madagascar' used a very clever acronym to stop him from swearing...

Pic: DreamWorks Pictures



And don't forget how Mater confused what Lightning McQueen said for that...

Pic: Disney / Pixar



> Do You Need Something To Ease This Pain? Don't Panic - Our App's Here Just For You!

We just wanna have a sit-down and think about our childhoods.

It could be worse; you could have been one of these kids who were told off for conferring on '50/50'...